In this episode of the Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series, I talk with Arizona State defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Danny Gonzales.
We discuss the lessons from his first year at ASU, how to keep his message resonating, learning from Herm Edwards, dealing with transfers, goals for spring practice, and much more.
LISTEN NOW
Online Stream: LISTEN
Apple Podcasts: LISTEN
Google Play: LISTEN
Stitcher Radio: LISTEN
iHeart Radio: LISTEN
Other Sitdown Series Season 2 Episodes
Quarterback Bryce Perkins: The former Sun Devil reflects on his time in Tempe, lessons from transferring, starring at Virginia, believing in himself and more.
Strength Coach Joe Connolly: We dive into the science & strategy of an elite strength program, putting guys into the NFL, lessons from the SEC and more.
Linebacker Tyler Johnson: We discuss the youth movement on defense, getting yelled at, his love of photography, and much more.
Cornerback Kobe Williams: We cover the finer points of locking down receives, studying film with Mom & Dad, learning from Herm Edwards and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.