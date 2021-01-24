Heading into the 2020 season, a lot of focus was placed on Sun Devil DL. They were coming off a poor pass rushing season, were switching to a new 4-man front, all in the midst of a disrupted offseason due to the pandemic. Oh, and they were getting their sixth position coach in a 6-year span.
Yet, Robert Rodriguez made it work.
In his first year in Tempe, Rodriguez molded his group into a consistently disruptive line, and with everyone back from last season, plus some new additions, what once was a question mark has become a strength.
On this episode, we discuss the challenges and lessons from Year 1, how he instilled NFL techniques and approaches in his players, recruiting the right players, and so much more.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Web Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | iHeart Radio
Recent Sitdown Series Episodes
Defensive Backs Coach Chris Hawkins: We discuss his first year as a position coach, the evolution of recruiting, how he retained his senior stars, navigating the transfer portal, and much more.
Cornerback Chase Lucas: We discuss the evolution he's seen in the program, the new defense, a bold bet with Frank Darby, the legacy he wants to leave behind, and much more.
Point Guard Remy Martin: We discuss his flirtation with the NBA and why he came back, the loaded back court, the weight of expectations, his legacy, and much more.
Wide Receiver Frank Darby: We discuss his maturation, switching from Z to X, his sweet tea intake, "Captain Swole" and more.
Offensive Assistant Adam Breneman: We discuss the process of revitalizing the tight end position, the ins & outs of ASU's recruiting, the challenges of the offseason and ramping up to the season & much more.
Point Guard Holland Woods: We discuss his basketball origin story, his time as a Viking, what led him to transfer and how one phone call changed everything, his fit in a deep backcourt, and much more.