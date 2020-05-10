For the Sun Devils to take the next step, they'll need to elevate their game in the trenches. This offseason, they made a hire they think can get them there.
On this episode, I talk with Arizona State's new defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez.
We discuss his time in the NFL and how ASU's Pro Model compares, the new 4-man front, the techniques in the trenches, traits of D-line dominance, and so much more.
Previous Season 3 Sitdown Series Episodes
Head Coach Herm Edwards: We discuss the state of the program, dealing with heightened expectations, the challenges of keeping a staff together, diversity in coaching, recruiting improvements, and more.
Athletic Director Ray Anderson: We what must happen for sports to return, the economic impact of COVID-19, what measures may be taken if fans are allowed to return, the Pac-12's biggest issues, media deal challenges, hockey arena progress, #Pac12Refs, and so much more.
Offensive Coordinator Zak Hill: We discuss his scheme, plans to install it, building around Jayden Daniels, and more.
Wide Receivers Coach Prentice Gill: We discuss the next steps in recruiting, leveraging his experience into building a Rose Bowl team, wide receiver roles in the new offense, the impact of the Pro Model & much more.
Defensive Backs Coach Chris Hawkins: We discuss the new defense, building a No Fly Zone, recruiting strategy, advantages of his youth, gunning for USC, and so much more.
First baseman Spencer Torkelson: We discuss the pressure of draft expectations, his place in ASU history, the rebuilding of the Sun Devil program, preschool #TorkBombs, and more.
Wide Receivers Coach Derek Hagan: We discuss his new role, developing young WRs, the staff’s recruiting chops, #CaliDevils, his favorite catch, and more .
Women's Basketball Head Coach Charli Turner Thorne: We discuss the challenge of maintaining a top-tier program, building chemistry, coaching influences, the 2019-2020 Sun Devils, her upcoming podcast & more
Point Guard Remy Martin: We discuss the season ahead, learning the art of point guard play from Bobby Hurley, why he's so driven to give back shaving a beard to help carve out a legacy, and more.
(Now former) Defensive Coordinator Tony White: We discuss White's defensive philosophy, evolving the 3-3-5, keys to recruiting, his coaching influences, and much more. [Note: since recording, White left ASU for Syracuse]