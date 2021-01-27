Prentice Gill's plate was pretty full this past season. He was entering his first season as ASU's WR's coach, during which the team was installing a brand new offensive scheme, all amidst the massive disruptions forced by the pandemic. Not only that, he served as the program's Assistant Recruiting Coordinator, playing a critical role in ASU's nationwide efforts.
There were some big wins on the recruiting trail and his young group of WRs showed improvement over the course of the abbreviated season. That success & his potential drew strong external interest...but ASU made their commitment to him clear. Heading into Year 2 in Tempe, there are raised expectations all around.
On this episode, we discuss the development of the WRs, recruiting, being in demand and why he's staying, NIL impact, the portal, lessons from Year 1 and so much more.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Web Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | iHeart Radio
Recent Sitdown Series Episodes
Defensive Line Coach Robert Rodriguez: We discuss the challenges and lessons from Year 1, how he instilled NFL techniques and approaches in his players, recruiting the right players, and so much more.
Defensive Backs Coach Chris Hawkins: We discuss his first year as a position coach, the evolution of recruiting, how he retained his senior stars, navigating the transfer portal, and much more.
Cornerback Chase Lucas: We discuss the evolution he's seen in the program, the new defense, a bold bet with Frank Darby, the legacy he wants to leave behind, and much more.
Point Guard Remy Martin: We discuss his flirtation with the NBA and why he came back, the loaded back court, the weight of expectations, his legacy, and much more.
Wide Receiver Frank Darby: We discuss his maturation, switching from Z to X, his sweet tea intake, "Captain Swole" and more.
Offensive Assistant Adam Breneman: We discuss the process of revitalizing the tight end position, the ins & outs of ASU's recruiting, the challenges of the offseason and ramping up to the season & much more.
Point Guard Holland Woods: We discuss his basketball origin story, his time as a Viking, what led him to transfer and how one phone call changed everything, his fit in a deep backcourt, and much more.