Being a black athlete in America today carries with it so many additional hurdles and obstacles many in society simply don't understand.
Thankfully, many are speaking out to help create the change that is needed and to give valuable insight into their experiences.
On this episode, ASU tight end Nolan Matthews opens up about the challenges facing black athletes, how we all can support the fight for equality, players using their platforms to spark change, his powerful letter to America, player concerns about COVID-19, plus plenty of football insight.
Head Coach Herm Edwards: We discuss the state of the program, dealing with heightened expectations, the challenges of keeping a staff together, diversity in coaching, recruiting improvements, and more.
Athletic Director Ray Anderson: We what must happen for sports to return, the economic impact of COVID-19, what measures may be taken if fans are allowed to return, the Pac-12's biggest issues, media deal challenges, hockey arena progress, #Pac12Refs, and so much more.
Defensive Coordinator Marvin Lewis: We discuss getting back into coaching, ASU's new scheme, coaching for and against Herm Edwards, the Pro Model, mentoring Antonio Pierce, and so much more.
Offensive Coordinator Zak Hill: We discuss his scheme, plans to install it, building around Jayden Daniels, and more.
Cornerback Jordan Clark: We discuss preparing during the pandemic, the lessons from his redshirt year, a key talk with Eno Benjamin, learning from Herm, his role in the new defense, and so much more.
Offensive Tackle LaDarius Henderson: We discuss his debut season, the challenges of his shift to right tackle, pushing trucks and preparing for a season in the middle of a pandemic, and so much more.
Equipment Manager Jerry Neilly: We discuss the daily grind behind the scenes, innovation and creativity, odd player requests, the new No. 0, and of course...UNIFORMS.
Defensive Line Coach Robert Rodriguez: We discuss his time in the NFL and how ASU's Pro Model compares, the new 4-man front, the techniques in the trenches, traits of D-line dominance, and so much more.
Wide Receivers Coach Prentice Gill: We discuss the next steps in recruiting, leveraging his experience into building a Rose Bowl team, wide receiver roles in the new offense, the impact of the Pro Model & much more.
Defensive Backs Coach Chris Hawkins: We discuss the new defense, building a No Fly Zone, recruiting strategy, advantages of his youth, gunning for USC, and so much more.
First baseman Spencer Torkelson: We discuss the pressure of draft expectations, his place in ASU history, the rebuilding of the Sun Devil program, preschool #TorkBombs, and more.
Wide Receivers Coach Derek Hagan: We discuss his new role, developing young WRs, the staff’s recruiting chops, #CaliDevils, his favorite catch, and more .
Women's Basketball Head Coach Charli Turner Thorne: We discuss the challenge of maintaining a top-tier program, building chemistry, coaching influences, the 2019-2020 Sun Devils, her upcoming podcast & more
Point Guard Remy Martin: We discuss the season ahead, learning the art of point guard play from Bobby Hurley, why he's so driven to give back shaving a beard to help carve out a legacy, and more.
(Now former) Defensive Coordinator Tony White: We discuss White's defensive philosophy, evolving the 3-3-5, keys to recruiting, his coaching influences, and much more. [Note: since recording, White left ASU for Syracuse]