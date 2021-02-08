Across a coaching career that spans nearly 40 years and 17 stops across the pro and college levels, Donnie Henderson has done a lot. He's won a Super Bowl. He's coached players like Rod Woodson and Ed Reed. He coached on NFL staffs under Herm Edwards and Marvin Lewis. He won the Pac-10 title with Arizona State.
Henderson is now a consultant with the Sun Devils, lending his vast expertise to the staff. He also is helping to mentor the young coaches, notable defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins. Heading into Year 2 of his second stint at ASU, his past experience is helping to shape the future of Sun Devil football.
On this episode, we discuss the lessons learned from his long career, helping Bruce Snyder build a Rose Bowl team in Tempe, coaching a loaded Ravens secondary for Marvin Lewis, being Herm Edwards' DC in New York, Herm's non-swearing swearing, ASU's loaded 2021 secondary and much more.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Web Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | iHeart Radio
Recent Sitdown Series Episodes
Wide Receivers Coach Prentice Gill: We discuss the development of the WRs, recruiting, being in demand and why he's staying, NIL impact, the portal, lessons from Year 1 and so much more.
Defensive Line Coach Robert Rodriguez: We discuss the challenges and lessons from Year 1, how he instilled NFL techniques and approaches in his players, recruiting the right players, and so much more.
Defensive Backs Coach Chris Hawkins: We discuss his first year as a position coach, the evolution of recruiting, how he retained his senior stars, navigating the transfer portal, and much more.
Cornerback Chase Lucas: We discuss the evolution he's seen in the program, the new defense, a bold bet with Frank Darby, the legacy he wants to leave behind, and much more.
Point Guard Remy Martin: We discuss his flirtation with the NBA and why he came back, the loaded back court, the weight of expectations, his legacy, and much more.
Wide Receiver Frank Darby: We discuss his maturation, switching from Z to X, his sweet tea intake, "Captain Swole" and more.
Offensive Assistant Adam Breneman: We discuss the process of revitalizing the tight end position, the ins & outs of ASU's recruiting, the challenges of the offseason and ramping up to the season & much more.
Point Guard Holland Woods: We discuss his basketball origin story, his time as a Viking, what led him to transfer and how one phone call changed everything, his fit in a deep backcourt, and much more.