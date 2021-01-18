In the midst of a pandemic, Chris Hawkins—the youngest position coach in the FBS—began his first season overseeing ASU's defensive backs. He not only took that challenge head on, but his position group thrived as part of the new look defense. Hawkins also quickly established himself as a key recruiter for the Sun Devils.
Heading into year two, the expectations for Hawkins and his DBs are sky high.
On this episode we discuss his first year as a position coach, the evolution of recruiting, how he retained his senior stars, navigating the transfer portal, and much more.
