When Antonio Pierce assumed the role as Arizona State's sole defensive coordinator, he left a vacancy at linebackers coach. The Sun Devils filled that spot with a former All-American and Butkus Award winner.
Chris Claiborne brings a substantial resume to Tempe. He's one of the greatest defenders in USC history, had a productive run in the NFL after being a top 10 draft pick, and was a successful high school coach before making the move to the college ranks.
We discuss why he came to ASU, the dynamic of recruiting southern California, the 2021 linebackers, his coaching aspirations and influences, spring ball impressions, and much more.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Web Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | iHeart Radio
Recent Sitdown Series Episodes
Head Coach Herm Edwards: We cover the lasting impact of the COVID year, the struggles of local recruiting, developing a staff and mentoring Antonio Pierce, whether 2021 is a make-or-break season, his desired legacy and more.
Safety Aashari Crosswell: Crosswell reflects upon the road he's traveled, the mistakes made and lessons learned, why he entered the NFL Draft and more.
Safety Evan Fields: Fields discusses why he came back, his desire to make a run at the roses, what it's like delivering a big hit, the next steps for the Sun Devil defense and so much more.
Football Consultant Donnie Henderson: We discuss the lessons learned from his long career, helping Bruce Snyder build a Rose Bowl team in Tempe, being Herm Edwards' DC in New York, Herm's non-swearing swearing, ASU's loaded 2021 secondary and much more.
Wide Receivers Coach Prentice Gill: We discuss the development of the WRs, recruiting, being in demand and why he's staying, NIL impact, the portal, lessons from Year 1 and so much more.
Defensive Line Coach Robert Rodriguez: We discuss the challenges and lessons from Year 1, how he instilled NFL techniques and approaches in his players, recruiting the right players, and so much more.
Defensive Backs Coach Chris Hawkins: We discuss his first year as a position coach, the evolution of recruiting, how he retained his senior stars, navigating the transfer portal, and much more.
Cornerback Chase Lucas: We discuss the evolution he's seen in the program, the new defense, a bold bet with Frank Darby, the legacy he wants to leave behind, and much more.
Point Guard Remy Martin: We discuss his flirtation with the NBA and why he came back, the loaded back court, the weight of expectations, his legacy, and much more.
Wide Receiver Frank Darby: We discuss his maturation, switching from Z to X, his sweet tea intake, "Captain Swole" and more.
Offensive Assistant Adam Breneman: We discuss the process of revitalizing the tight end position, the ins & outs of ASU's recruiting, the challenges of the offseason and ramping up to the season & much more.
Point Guard Holland Woods: We discuss his basketball origin story, his time as a Viking, what led him to transfer and how one phone call changed everything, his fit in a deep backcourt, and much more.