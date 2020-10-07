The question is something of an annual tradition in Tempe, but a new offense and Adam Breneman may help make it a reality.

The former All-American tight end joined the Sun Devil staff earlier this year, and he has made a major impact on the position and with the program's recruiting efforts.

On this episode we discuss the process of revitalizing the tight end position, the ins & outs of ASU's recruiting, the challenges of the offseason and ramping up to the season & much more.

More Sitdown Series Episodes

Head Coach Herm Edwards: We discuss the state of the program, dealing with heightened expectations, the challenges of keeping a staff together, diversity in coaching, recruiting improvements, and more.

Athletic Director Ray Anderson: We what must happen for sports to return, the economic impact of COVID-19, what measures may be taken if fans are allowed to return, the Pac-12's biggest issues, media deal challenges, hockey arena progress, #Pac12Refs, and so much more.

Defensive Coordinator Marvin Lewis: We discuss getting back into coaching, ASU's new scheme, coaching for and against Herm Edwards, the Pro Model, mentoring Antonio Pierce, and so much more.

Offensive Coordinator Zak Hill: We discuss his scheme, plans to install it, building around Jayden Daniels, and more.

Hockey Head Coach Greg Powers: We discuss the challenging offseason, building the NHL pipeline, assembling a top 5 recruiting class, the strengths of next year's team, new rink and conference updates, and much more

Running Backs Coach Shaun Aguano: We discuss how the backfield is shaping up post-Eno, the challenges of recruiting in a pandemic, local and national recruiting, and much more.

Defensive Analyst Anthony Garnett: We discuss his diverse coaching journey that led him to Tempe, recruiting , how his QB experience helps the Sun Devil defense, great advice Herm gave him as a recruit, and much more.

Offensive Analyst Trey Anderson: We take a deep dive into recruiting operations, coaching QBs, the strides Jayden Daniels is making in Year 2, his coaching aspirations, the ins and outs of the new offense from a QB's perspective and much more

Associate Head Basketball Coach Rashon Burno: We go in-depth on the process of elevating ASU hoops, recruiting, landing Josh Christopher, how the Hurleys compare as head coaches, finding sanctuary in basketball, and much more.

Associate AD, Inclusion & Championship Life Alonzo Jones: We discuss his commitment to this critical mission, the resources and programs that help shape ASU's student athletes, why it's important to be defined by who you include and not exclude, and so much more.

Guard Caleb Christopher: We discuss his freshman year, the motivation behind his powerful Black Lives Matter logo, teaming up with his brother Josh in Tempe and much more.

Wide Receiver Ryan Newsome: He opens up about his rough battle with COVID-19, the complicated nature of having a fall or spring season, player empowerment and much more.

Linebacker Kyle Soelle: We discuss how he and the team have handled the offseason, ASU's reputation among local recruits, the new defensive scheme, player empowerment and much more.

Tight End Nolan Matthews: We discuss the challenges facing black athletes, how we all can support the fight for equality, players using their platforms to spark change, his powerful letter to America, player concerns about COVID-19, plus plenty of football insight.

Cornerback Jordan Clark: We discuss preparing during the pandemic, the lessons from his redshirt year, a key talk with Eno Benjamin, learning from Herm, his role in the new defense, and so much more.

Offensive Tackle LaDarius Henderson: We discuss his debut season, the challenges of his shift to right tackle, pushing trucks and preparing for a season in the middle of a pandemic, and so much more.

Offensive lineman Cade Cote: We discuss the process of getting a 6th year, the hard road back from injury, the value of perseverance, how the program has evolved over a half decade, the battles in the trenches & much more.

Equipment Manager Jerry Neilly: We discuss the daily grind behind the scenes, innovation and creativity, odd player requests, the new No. 0, and of course...UNIFORMS.

Defensive Line Coach Robert Rodriguez: We discuss his time in the NFL and how ASU's Pro Model compares, the new 4-man front, the techniques in the trenches, traits of D-line dominance, and so much more.

Wide Receivers Coach Prentice Gill: We discuss the next steps in recruiting, leveraging his experience into building a Rose Bowl team, wide receiver roles in the new offense, the impact of the Pro Model & much more.

Defensive Backs Coach Chris Hawkins: We discuss the new defense, building a No Fly Zone, recruiting strategy, advantages of his youth, gunning for USC, and so much more.

First baseman Spencer Torkelson: We discuss the pressure of draft expectations, his place in ASU history, the rebuilding of the Sun Devil program, preschool #TorkBombs, and more.

Wide Receivers Coach Derek Hagan: We discuss his new role, developing young WRs, the staff’s recruiting chops, #CaliDevils, his favorite catch, and more .

Women's Basketball Head Coach Charli Turner Thorne: We discuss the challenge of maintaining a top-tier program, building chemistry, coaching influences, the 2019-2020 Sun Devils, her upcoming podcast & more

Point Guard Remy Martin: We discuss the season ahead, learning the art of point guard play from Bobby Hurley, why he's so driven to give back shaving a beard to help carve out a legacy, and more.

(Now former) Defensive Coordinator Tony White: We discuss White's defensive philosophy, evolving the 3-3-5, keys to recruiting, his coaching influences, and much more. [Note: since recording, White left ASU for Syracuse]

