The season is opener is days away, so it's time to put our money where our mouths are.
We're joined in studio by Hod Rabino and Ralph Amsden for our annual season preview roundtable. We break down the season to come, and cap it off with our fearless predictions (1:41:56)! Plus, we talk with ASU tight end Nolan Matthews (42:14) and linebacker Darien Butler (1:33:33)
