The Sun Devils are back from Camp T, so we have much to discuss.
First up, we dive into the early standouts and storylines of fall camp with Hod Rabino (3:49) of DevilsDigest.com. During our breakdown, we also check in with Ethan "Captain America Long (48:34) and LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas (1:09:30). We then cap things off with our annual chat with ESPN anchor Matt Barrie (1:16:50).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.