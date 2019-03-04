On this episode, we're joined in studio by Hod Rabino and Jordan Kaye of DevilsDigest.com. After a look at N'Keal Harry & Renell Wren's showing at the NFL Combine (3:41), we discuss what we saw from ASU's early spring, including how the QB race is looking, how key battles are shaping up, and what to track this offseason (20:04).
We also talk with OC Rob Likens (48:10), QB Jayden Daniels (53:10), and WR Geordon Porter (1:11:39) to get their thoughts on spring and the offseason ahead. To wrap up, we talk a little Sun Devil hoops and baseball (1:59:43).
