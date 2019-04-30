[code]
When we welcome Ralph Amsden in studio, you know it's a fun episode. We begin by recapping the NFL Draft and the Sun Devils making their way to Sundays.
Then we do some spring cleaning (1:04:05). Brad, Joe, and Ralph each pick the things about Sun Devil sports and fandom they can toss out. It gets weird (in a good way).
