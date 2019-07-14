SotD Ep 221

Welcome to Season 9 of Speak of the Devils!

We kick off the new season by talking with 2020 ASU QB commit Blake Shapen (3:50). Then we dive into the Pac-12 races and make our divisional and award predictions (11:50). Next up, we talk with the legendary Phil Steele (1:25:40), before we make our national CFB picks (1:38:17).

Web Stream | Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart Radio

 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

