Welcome to Season 9 of Speak of the Devils!
We kick off the new season by talking with 2020 ASU QB commit Blake Shapen (3:50). Then we dive into the Pac-12 races and make our divisional and award predictions (11:50). Next up, we talk with the legendary Phil Steele (1:25:40), before we make our national CFB picks (1:38:17).
(1) comment
ASU ASU ASU
