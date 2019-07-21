We're almost there.
We kick off the show with a great conversation with ASU 2020 commit Will Shaffer, who breaks down why he wanted to stay home and play for the Sun Devils (3:05). Then we countdown our lists of the 10 most important players for the 2019 season (13:35).
