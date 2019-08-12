Jayden Daniels - SotD

It's official. Arizona State has their new quarterback.

Just minutes after true freshman Jayden Daniels was officially named the starter, I break down the decision with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com live from the team's practice field. Then hear from head coach Herm Edwards, offensive coordinator Rob Likens, wide receiver Frank Darby, and the new QB1 himself, Jayden Daniels.

[Related: ASU fall camp update]

LISTEN NOW

Web Stream | Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart Radio

 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

