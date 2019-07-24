SotD Ep 223

The Sun Devils are opening up fall camp July 31 & we've got your in-depth preview. We start with a terrific pair of interviews with two of ASU's top 2020 commits: DB T Lee (2:55) and RB DeaMonte Trayanum (12:56). Then we dive deep to give you a position-by-position look at the key battles, storylines, and developments to track during camp (26:07).

