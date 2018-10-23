Time's are tough, but we're not checking down on this episode of Speak of the Devils.
After a look at the news (3:08), we look back at the team's disappointing loss to Stanford (8:25) and evaluate what it means moving forward.
We're then joined by former ASU QB Mike Bercovici to get his thoughts on the season, Jael Mary memories, and hear about his signing by the Arizona Hotshots (35:00)
We then go behind Trojan lines with Joey Kaufman of The OC Register for the latest on USC (51:03). We wrap up with our game preview and predictions (1:05:09).
