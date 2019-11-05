The bye week is over, and big things are ahead for the Sun Devils.
After a look at the news and the Pac-12, we talk some hoops. Former ASU point guard and current radio analyst Kyle Dodd stops by to preview the season ahead for the basketball team as the Devils prepare to open their season in China (18:37)
Then we look ahead to the Blackout matchup against USC. Trojan insider Antonio Morales of The Athletic gives us insight from behind enemy lines (39:02) before we break down the game and give our predictions (55:54).