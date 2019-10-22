And on to the next one...
After a look at the latest team news and a swing around, we dive into the loss to Utah and examine what it means to the big picture...and if any positives can be taken from it (17:55).
Following the Sun Devil Stock Report (40:17), we are joined by the great Yogi Roth from the Pac-12 Network (52:31) to get his insight into the Sun Devils and Saturday's game.
Then we go behind Bruin lines with UCLA inside Rick Kimbrel of BruinBlitz.com (1:03:37) before our game preview and predictions (1:29:31).