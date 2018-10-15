ep 206

Bye week's over. Let's play some football.

But first, we preview the upcoming ASU hoops season with analyst Kyle Dodd, who lets us know if the Devils will dance (5:54).

We then go behind enemy lines with Jacob Rayburn of CardinalSportsReport.com for an insider look at Stanford (19:02). Then it's time for our game preview, including our fearless predictions (35:20).

 

