Bye week's over. Let's play some football.
But first, we preview the upcoming ASU hoops season with analyst Kyle Dodd, who lets us know if the Devils will dance (5:54).
We then go behind enemy lines with Jacob Rayburn of CardinalSportsReport.com for an insider look at Stanford (19:02). Then it's time for our game preview, including our fearless predictions (35:20).
