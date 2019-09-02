SotD Ep 228

After a look at the news and a Pac-12 rundown (10:52), we look back at Jayden Daniels' debut and the 30-7 win over Kent State (19:50).

Next, we talk with former ASU great Kyle Murphy to get his analysis on the offensive line struggles and what can be done moving forward (53:13).

We then look ahead to Friday. We go behind Hornet lines with Sac State play-by-play announcer Jason Ross (1:10:35) before previewing the game and giving our predictions (1:20:00).

