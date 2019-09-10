A win is a win, but there's cause for concern as the Devils hit the road.
After a look at the news and Pac-12 (3:04), we dive into the good and the bad, and the alarming from ASU's win over Sacramento State (21:52). Then we talk with ASU tackle Cohl Cabral (44:39) about the current state of the offensive line. After the Sun Devil Stock Report (51:44), we speak with QB Jayden Daniels on how the offense is preparing for a tough task on Saturday (1:03:02).
Next, we go behind enemy lines with Paul Konyndyk of SpartanMag.com to get an inside look at Michigan State (1:06:11). We wrap up with our game preview and final score predictions (1:27:33).
