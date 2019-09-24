After a look at the news and the Pac-12 slate (3:43), we break down what went wrong and what to take away from ASU's loss to Colorado (12:07).
We then head to the trenches to talk with ASU defensive line coach Jamar Cain (38:29) before we buy and sell on the Sun Devil Stock Report (44:30).
Next up, we talk with ASU WR Brandon Aiyuk (54:39) and LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas (57:33).
Then we then go behind enemy lines with Cal insider Trace Travers (1:02:43) before jumping into our preview of Friday's game against the Golden Bears (1:20:53).
