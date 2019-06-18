SotD Ep 220 final

Not everyone can be the GOAT, but there's still plenty of love to go around.

On this episode, we unveil our ASU All-Soft Spot teams. With Uniformity author Cole Streeper & Twitter's own Dylan Rudolph in studio, we make our picks for those special Sun Devils that tugged on our heartstrings. Get ready for great memories and many "Oh yeah, I remember him!" moments.

LISTEN NOW

Web Stream | Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart Radio

 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.