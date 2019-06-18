Not everyone can be the GOAT, but there's still plenty of love to go around.
On this episode, we unveil our ASU All-Soft Spot teams. With Uniformity author Cole Streeper & Twitter's own Dylan Rudolph in studio, we make our picks for those special Sun Devils that tugged on our heartstrings. Get ready for great memories and many "Oh yeah, I remember him!" moments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.