We're halfway through the season. Let's talk about it.
ASU enters their bye week at 3-3, and plenty of questions hover over the program. So we're joined in studio by Ralph Amsden of DevilsDigest.com to break down and analyze the key issues through six games, and what to expect down the stretch (22:01).
But first, we talk with Sun Devil commit Connor Soelle (13:08) to discuss why he chose ASU, playing with his brother, and how you can send him to the Under Armour All-America game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.