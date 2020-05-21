SotD Ep 252

What if they'd made that stop? What if he signed? What if he had stayed?

Sun Devil football history is full of significant What If? moments, where the course of the program changed for better...or worse. On this episode, we break down 10 of the most fascinating and impactful What If? scenarios and theorize how things could have played out had they gone differently.

