Time flies when you're having fun.
Just like that, we have 249 episodes behind us. For our 250th, we look back to the show's humble beginnings before revisiting some of our favorite and most meaningful interviews...plus, a live performance from Ryan Bexley, and, yes, that Grey Ruegamer story.
Time Index:
- Juan Roque (from Episode 1): 12:09
- J.D. Hill (Episode 36): 27:02
- Danny White (Episode 91): 1:01:38
- Keith Poole (Episode 93): 1:31:20
- Jake Plummer (Episode 117): 1:50:35
- N'Keal Harry (Episode 130): 2:08:34
- Mike Haynes (Episode 165): 2:14:04