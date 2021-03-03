Spring is in the air, and Sun Devil football is back.
After a look at the news, we break down the details and twists in the new 2021 schedule. Then we talk with former UofA legend turned ASU grad assistant Bobby Wade (52:36)
We round things out with a preview of spring practices, including the storylines to track and the battles to watch.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
RECENT EPISODES
