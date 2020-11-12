After a look at the latest news, we recap the good, bad, and TBD of the loss to USC before chatting with ASU DE Michael Matus (37:41).
Following a Sun Devil Stock Report, we go behind Cal lines for the latest from Golden Bear insider Trace Travers (1:06:13).
And if there is an ASU vs Cal game, great news! We preview it starting at the 1:22:41 mark...otherwise, you can get on with your day.
