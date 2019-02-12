Ep 216

After a look at the news (3:28), we are joined by Jeff Griffith of DevilsDigest.com to get expert insight on the roller coaster ride that is Sun Devil basketball (12:14).

We then take a look at the QB battle and the biggest storylines through spring practice (23:56) before a fun talk with elite 2020 WR commit Chad Johnson Jr. (50:33).

