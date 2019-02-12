After a look at the news (3:28), we are joined by Jeff Griffith of DevilsDigest.com to get expert insight on the roller coaster ride that is Sun Devil basketball (12:14).
We then take a look at the QB battle and the biggest storylines through spring practice (23:56) before a fun talk with elite 2020 WR commit Chad Johnson Jr. (50:33).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.