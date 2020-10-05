Buckle that chinstrap, camp is about to begin.
We begin with a breakdown of ASU's new 2020 schedule before diving into an in-depth, position-by-position preview of fall camp.
Then we wrap up with a talk with talented 2021 ASU commit Martin Lucas (1:56:17).
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Web Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Amazon Music | Stitcher | iHeart Radio
Football is Back...Again!: The great JediASU joins me as we share our instant reactions to the Sun Devils' slate.
Most Important Players for 2020: We present each of our top 10 lists for the most important Sun Devils (not named Jayden Daniels) for the 2020 season.
A Season in Peril & Recruiting Updates: We break down the non-con cancelation, get recruiting insight from Hod Rabino & talk with ASU QB commit Finn Collins and NAU head coach Chris Ball.
Ranking the greatest individual seasons ever: There are great seasons and then there are GREAT seasons. We unveil our top 10.
Ranking the greatest individual games ever: Not all big games are created equally. On this episode, we identify and rank the 10 greatest single-game performances of all time.
ASU Football's biggest "What Ifs?": We break down 10 of the most fascinating and impactful What If? scenarios and theorize how things could have played out had they gone differently.
The Overlooked and the Underdogs: We discuss those players who captured our hearts & deserve more attention.
ASU's All-Decade Team for the 2010s: We unveil our picks & talk with Taylor Kelly, D.J. Foster, and Brandon Magee!
2019 Season Awards: We hand out the hardware for the best (and worst) of the season.