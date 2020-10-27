SotD Ep 261

It's time for our annual season preview and predictions roundtable, which means we welcome in some old friends. 

We're joined by former ASU safety Jordan Simone and ArizonaVarsity.com's Ralph Amsden for a fun, frank, and in-depth discussion on the season ahead, including our final predictions.

Plus, we get a great look at Utah from Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham (2:02:41).

