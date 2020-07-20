ep 254

Goodbye, non-con. We begin by examining the impact of the elimination of the non-conference games, what a new schedule could look like...or if there will even be a 2020 slate.

We then hear from Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com on the pandemic's impact on ASU's recruiting (53:18) before talking with ASU QB commit Finn Collins (1:25:52). We wrap up with an interview with NAU head coach Chris Ball (1:35:31). Even though we recorded the interview before the matchup with ASU was canceled, the former ASU DC has plenty of great insight into what he's building in Flagstaff.

Also, wear a mask!

