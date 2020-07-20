Goodbye, non-con. We begin by examining the impact of the elimination of the non-conference games, what a new schedule could look like...or if there will even be a 2020 slate.
We then hear from Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com on the pandemic's impact on ASU's recruiting (53:18) before talking with ASU QB commit Finn Collins (1:25:52). We wrap up with an interview with NAU head coach Chris Ball (1:35:31). Even though we recorded the interview before the matchup with ASU was canceled, the former ASU DC has plenty of great insight into what he's building in Flagstaff.
Also, wear a mask!
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Web Stream | Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart Radio
Other Recent Episodes
Ranking the greatest individual seasons ever: There are great seasons and then there are GREAT seasons. We unveil our top 10.
Ranking the greatest individual games ever: Not all big games are created equally. On this episode, we identify and rank the 10 greatest single-game performances of all time.
ASU Football's biggest "What Ifs?": We break down 10 of the most fascinating and impactful What If? scenarios and theorize how things could have played out had they gone differently.
The Overlooked and the Underdogs: We discuss those players who captured our hearts & deserve more attention.
ASU's All-Decade Team for the 2010s: We unveil our picks & talk with Taylor Kelly, D.J. Foster, and Brandon Magee!
2019 Season Awards: We hand out the hardware for the best (and worst) of the season.