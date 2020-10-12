The Pac is back, so let's break it down.
After a look at the latest fall camp news, we talk with ASU DB DeAndre Pierce about transferring to ASU and playing for his dad Antonio (15:22).
Then we take a look at how we think the North (29:25) and South (1:07:46) divisions will play out, with a Sun Devil Stock Report in between (55:55).
We're then joined by Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner of The Mercury News. He gives great insight into most pressing issues facing the conference and the future of commissioner Larry Scott (1:31:09).
We then wrap up with our Pac-12 and national standings and award predictions (1:53:37).
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Web Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Amazon Music | Stitcher | iHeart Radio
RECENT EPISODES
Fall Camp Preview: We breakdown ASU's new 2020 schedule, give a position-by-position preview of fall camp & talk with commit Martin Lucas.
Football is Back...Again!: The great JediASU joins me as we share our instant reactions to the Sun Devils' slate.
Most Important Players for 2020: We present each of our top 10 lists for the most important Sun Devils (not named Jayden Daniels) for the 2020 season.
A Season in Peril & Recruiting Updates: We break down the non-con cancelation, get recruiting insight from Hod Rabino & talk with ASU QB commit Finn Collins and NAU head coach Chris Ball.
Ranking the greatest individual seasons ever: There are great seasons and then there are GREAT seasons. We unveil our top 10.
Ranking the greatest individual games ever: Not all big games are created equally. On this episode, we identify and rank the 10 greatest single-game performances of all time.
ASU Football's biggest "What Ifs?": We break down 10 of the most fascinating and impactful What If? scenarios and theorize how things could have played out had they gone differently.
The Overlooked and the Underdogs: We discuss those players who captured our hearts & deserve more attention.
ASU's All-Decade Team for the 2010s: We unveil our picks & talk with Taylor Kelly, D.J. Foster, and Brandon Magee!
2019 Season Awards: We hand out the hardware for the best (and worst) of the season.