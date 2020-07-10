SotD Rose Bowl

It's been a tough sports offseason, so we dusted off our epic 1996 team reunion special (way back from Episode 117, if you're keeping track).

Revel in the amazing stories & memories from TWELVE of the stars from that legendary team: Keith Poole (3:47), J.R. Redmond (15:47), Damien Richardson (43:08), Kyle Murphy (1:00:06), Terry Battle (1:22:04), Jeremy Staat (1:33:09), Jeff Paulk (1:42:38), Grey Ruegamer (1:56:30), Juan Roque (2:06:37), Derek Smith (2:25:11), Derrick Rodgers (2:41:09), Jake Plummer (3:03:34).

