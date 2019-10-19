SALT LAKE CITY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cold, wet, and dreary.
That is a perfect way describe both the game day weather in Salt Lake City and the performance of the Arizona State offense in Saturday's 21-3 defeat.
The match up between No. 17 ASU and No. 13 Utah was a marquee showdown full of implications for both sides. The Utes were the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12, while the young Sun Devil squad was eager to show they ready to compete for the Pac-12 South division title.
They may be one day, but that day was not Saturday.
Utah's defense dominated the game from the opening drive, limiting ASU to just 136 total yards. Any momentum the Sun Devils were able to generate was undone by a startling amount of penalties.
"I’m embarrassed with our football team when it came to the fouls," said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. "We lost our composure and I don’t believe in doing that kind of stuff."
ASU's defense, keyed by four takeaways, was able to keep the Sun Devils in the game into the fourth quarter, but the Utes' physicality was ultimately too much to overcome.
The loss drops ASU to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play. They may not control their own destiny any longer, but ASU remains very much in the South division mix as they prepare to face UCLA next Saturday.
“I told our football team that we’re going to find out a lot about ourselves this next week," Edwards said.
The Hermism
“They hit us in the mouth, and they beat us up."
The Result
They knew the stakes.
“This was essentially a championship game for the South," said ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
During their run to a 5-1 record and the No. 17 ranking in the AP poll, ASU had largely avoided the types of games and mistakes common to a team that relied on so many underclassmen. Their young players had played with a poise beyond their years.
That was immediately tested against Utah.
ASU opened with a quick three-and-out, but Sun Devil safetty Aashari Crosswell forced a fumble on Utah's second play which was recovered by Evan Fields. But ASU's offense was held in check and was forced to punt.
Utah then put together a good drive, getting to the ASU 15 before Crosswell forced and recovered another fumble to bail out the Sun Devils. However, the Sun Devil managed just one first down before punting again.
“They got us in some third and longs," Edwards said. "A couple of times we had some drives going and then we had a penalty. We got turnovers on defense early in the game and did nothing with them."
After a scoreless first quarter, Utah finally got on the board early in the second quarter when Jaylen Dixon scored on a 10-yard run. The Utes quickly were right back in business after another ASU three-and-out, and the Sun Devils continued to help their opponents along.
Three personal fouls—two on third downs and one on a fourth-and-8—extended the Ute drive long enough for Zack Moss to score a 1-yard touchdowun.
"We’ve never had a game where we’ve been penalized that much," said ASU cornerback Kobe Williams. "Those guys never really drove it on us. We were just trying to play solid defense and keep it going, but those penalties killed us and got us out of whack a little bit."
ASU's first quality scoring chance came after forcing Utah's third fumble of the game midway through the third quarter. But an offensive pass interference penalty forced them to settle for a field goal to cut the lead to 14-3.
Immediately, the Sun Devils had another chance. Chase Lucas intercepted a Tyler Huntley pass, and a good return set ASU up at the Utah 28. But...you guessed it...penalties and a sack pushed ASU out of field goal range and forced a punt.
“We just self-destructed ourselves," Edwards said.
The Sun Devil defense continued to keep ASU in the game, and early in the fourth quarter, the offense had moved into Ute territory thanks to some runs by quarterback Jayden Daniels. The drive eventually stalled, and a 42yard field goal try by Cristian Zendejas that would have cut the deficit to one-score went wide left.
"That missed field goal took some of the air out of us," Edwards said.
It would be ASU's last scoring chance of the game.
Later in the quarter, Moss ran 32 yards for a touchdown to secure the win.
The Critical Moments
Trailing 14-0 early in the third quarter, ASU's defense made a play, recovering a fumble at the Utah 18. Three short runs and an offensive pass intereference penalty forced the Sun Devils to settle for a field goal.
On the third play of Utah's ensuing drive, Huntley was intercepted, and a solid return set ASU up at the Utah 28. However, the Sun Devils self-dsetructed again, committing two penalties and allowing a sack to force a punt.
Two huge chances in Utah territory. Three points. That simply won't cut it against a team as good as Utah.
"Really, you just look at the penalties," Daniels said. "That’s what killed us, the penalties. They are a very stout defense. We’re not a very penalized team. But they are already a good team, so the free yards we gave them just kept adding up.”
The Offense
No way around it. It was ugly.
ASU's 136 yards were the fewest since 122 posted against UCLA in 2008. The 25 yards passing were the fewest since 33 against Oregon State in 2006.
“We didn't execute as well as we need to," said ASU offensive coordinator Rob Likens.
The primary issue was ASU's offensive line.
Since reshuffling their line against Michigan State, a move that featured a pair of true freshmen in the starting lineup, ASU's front had steadily, if slowly, improved. That progress came to a halt against a dominant Utah front.
"They are just a relentless defense," Daniels said. "They are going to get after the quarterback. It’s just a stout defense that we played today.”
Daniels was under pressure on every dropback, taking three times and numerous other hits. The constant pressure completely derailed the passing game. Daniels completed just four of his 18 attempts for 25 yards. The longest reception was Frank Darby's catch for 12 yards, and even that only came after a video review.
Utah's front consistently had ASU backed up in third-and-long situations. On the day, ASU converted just twice on 13 third downs.
The lone bright spot was Benjamin, who tallied 104 yards on 15 carries. Utah's front got penetration into the backfield all night long, but he continued to run hard and grind out tough yards.
The Defense
First, the positives. Other than the penalties, it was a solid showing.
ASU forced a season-high four turnovers, and held the Utes to just 3.5 yards per carry and 5.1 per play. Holding any opponent to just 14 points heading into the fourth quarter should give your team a chance to win.
A pair of true sophomores stood out for the Sun Devils. Safety Aashari Crosswell forced fumbles, recovering one on Utah's first two drives and led the team with nine tackles. Defensive end Jermayne Lole had some good moments up front, posting six tackles and a pair of tackle for loss.
But the penalties can't be ignored. They often came in key moments, and many were crucial 15 yard calls. Two of them gave Utah first downs on otherwise failed third down attempts.
“We were playing with a lot of emotion instead of passion," said Gonzales.
Through most of the season, ASU's defense has been shouldering much of the load as the Sun Devil offense was finding its identity and gaining experience. That played out yet again on Saturday night, but they need to ensure that the self-inflicted errors are a fluke and not the beginning of a trend.
The GOAT
Utah defensive lineman Bradlee Anae was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick a year ago, and is a rising NFL Draft prospect as a senior. He showed why on Saturday.
Anae posted six tackles and three sacks on the day, a feat his coach predicted.
"I told him before the game you’re going get three sacks tonight and I’ll be darn, he got them," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. "He’s in my estimation the best edge pass-rusher in the Pac-12 and he showed it tonight.”
Even when he didn't make the tackle, his presence often derailed ASU's best efforts to contain him.
“There was a lot of chip blocks from the running back, from the tight end and double teams," Anae said. "Just scheming wise, offensive and defensive lines were able to apply pressure and whatever it took to try to slow me down.”
ASU simply had no answer for him, and they paid the price.
The Big Picture
ASU's youth finally caught up to them.
“We don’t want to make excuses," Edwards said. "We don’t want to do that, but our youth on both sides of the ball showed up today. It just did. We’ve been waiting for that to happen, we were hoping it wouldn’t happen, but I’m not naïve enough to think that it’s not going to."
The Sun Devils were physically outclassed on both sides of the ball by Utah, but Edwards hopes the beating serves as a learning opportunity for his young team.
"You want to be in these moments because you find out a lot about your football team," he said. "Hopefully we can get in more positions like this the rest of the season.”
They should.
ASU's South division title hopes took a hit with this loss, but they are certainly not out of contention. Utah and USC now stand a game ahead of ASU in the Pac-12 standings at 3-1, but the conference has proven wildly unpredictable this season. The Sun Devils are tied with Arizona and UCLA at 2-2, and face both of them and USC over the remainder of the season.
Five games are left. Five opportunities to get a win and take a step forward as a program.
"The second half of the season will tell us a lot about where we’re at," Edwards said.
The Next Step
Arizona State will look to get back on track next Saturday when they travel to Pasadena to face UCLA.
Depite upsetting Stanford on Thursday night, the Bruins are just 2-5 on the year, and 5-14 since Chip Kelly took over as head coach prior to the 2018 season.
It's a game ASU should win, and especially after the loss to Utah, must win.
The Extra Points
- ASU's streak of 125 games of scoring 10+ points came to end. That run tied the modern FBS record shared with Louisiana State.
- Eno Benjamin crossed the 3,000-yard mark for career all-purpose yards on his final carry of the night.