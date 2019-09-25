TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- They’re everywhere you look.
The lines. The secondary. The receivers. The quarterback.
Herm Edwards and his Sun Devils are all about the freshmen.
So far this season, 29 true or redshirt freshmen have seen action for Arizona State. On a key play in last Saturday’s loss to Colorado, two of those 29 connected to move the chains.
More importantly, it provided a look into the ASU’s future.
Midway through the third quarter, with the Sun Devils down three, ASU faced a third-and-4. The Sun Devils lined up with five wide receivers, with true freshman Ricky Pearsall in the slot to the left. As quarterback, and fellow true freshman, Jayden Daniels took the snap, Pearsall raced up the seam, and made his cut inside. Daniels saw Pearsall had a few steps on his defender and fired the ball over the middle. Pearsall made the catch, turned up field, and gained 19 yards.
A few plays later, ASU tied the game.
It was the latest contribution from the Tempe native. Pearsall has played in all four games this season, making two receptions. Both catches have come on third down, and both have resulted in a first down. Week-by-week, his comfort and confidence is building.
“It was a cool experience to go out there and get a couple of catches and get myself going,” Pearsall said. “It gave me confidence into the next plays and realizing that this is how it’s going to go. I’m going to continue to build on it.”
Pearsall came to ASU after a prolific career at Corona Del Sol High School, located a little over seven miles from Sun Devil Stadium, where over his junior and senior seasons, he amassed nearly 2,200 all-purpose yards and scored 23 touchdowns. With offers from Hawaii and Air Force, among others, he committed to his hometown university on June 18, 2018.
Last season, in Edwards’ first year as head coach, the Sun Devils were not shy about playing true freshmen. But when he got to ASU, Pearsall didn't worry about earning game day reps, instead focusing on adjusting to the speed of the game and learning the offense.
“I really wasn’t too worried about (playing time),” Pearsall said. “I was just going to come out here, do my best, work really hard, and let the coaches decide that. They’re going to put me in some good hands.”
At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Pearsall brough impressive athleticism to the team’s wide receiver room. What he needed at the next level was to refine his game.
“Coming here, I was really raw,” said Pearsall. “My speed was good, my athleticism was alright. Getting all the information from the coaches, route running, watching Brandon Aiyuk has really developed my game so far.”
He set about learning behind Aiyuk, the team’s No. 1 receiver and starter at the X position, and quickly made an impression on the senior.
"He's a great athlete,” Aiyuk said. “He's always asking questions. He wants to learn. He wants to be good. He stays after practice every day and does everything. He picks my brain. I love him. He's going to be a great player."
During fall camp, Pearsall caught the eye of ASU wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher with his blend of physical and mental traits.
"Ricky's very smart. He's picked up the offense well,” said Fisher. “He has a good football IQ. He has a good feel for what's going on on the field. He plays fast. Some guys don't play to their speed. He's fast and he plays fast. He's strong. He's above the curve physically for his age. All those factors have allowed him a chance to contribute, and he has.”
Beyond making catches, Pearsall also does something every coach loves: Block downfield.
“He just has a couple catches, but he's contributed in a big way in the run game,” Fisher said. “He'll get after you and block you."
Pearsall and fellow true freshman wide receiver Jordan Kerley emerged in camp and each has earned playing time so far this season. Against Colorado, Kerley added two receptions for 59 yards. In addition, redshirt freshman Geordon Porter made his first career catch against the Colorado, giving fans a glimpse into the future.
"They've been showing up in practice, so you start to see that,” Fisher said of the young trio. “The other night was the first time you've really seen them have a chance to make those big plays."
With Aiyuk and Kyle Williams departing after this season, that group will be looked at to play prominent roles in 2020 and beyond. It’s a lot of pressure, but the early returns are promising.
"The group of young receivers that we have are very talented and are going to be very good at Arizona State for a long time,” Fisher said.
What makes their development all the more exciting for coaches and fans alike is that it’s running concurrently with that of Daniels, who through four games has flashed the potential that made him such a coveted recruit. With the rapport between the budding star quarterback and his receivers, the core of the Sun Devil passing game could be set for the next four years.
"You can't put any price tag on what experience together does and growing together,” said Fisher. “These guys are going to be able to pitch and catch for a long time, not just on Saturday, but throughout the year and gain a unique relationship. When you have that, you have a chance to get really good at whatever you're doing."
“We’re committed to develop that relationship with Jayden,” Pearsall said. “We throw passes every day. That’s a step in the right direction in developing that relationship. Going on the field and catching passes like we did in the game, that gives more confidence to him in us and the trust is getting stronger and stronger.”
For now, the youngsters will augment the starting group of Aiyuk, Williams, and junior Frank Darby. While offensive coordinator Rob Likens likes to rotate receivers often, ASU’s struggles to sustain drives have limited opportunities for rotation.
But when those opportunities arise, Likens says he has confidence in Pearsall and the other freshmen.
"I have total faith in that Ricky Pearsall will be exactly where he's supposed to be on the left just like Brandon Aiyuk,” Likens said. “The problem is we haven't been driving the ball a lot, except (against Colorado), and that's why they got in. If we drive the ball in the future, we'll see more of those guys."
The rotation, and the offense as a whole, remains a work in progress. A unit featuring so much youth—including two other true freshmen linemen in LaDarius Henderson and Dohnovan West—is certain to run into what Edwards calls "potholes." But there's no substitute for experience, and this group is getting plenty of it to help them now and tomorrow.
“The offense is going to keep getting better and better, even with the young guys,” said Pearsall. “We’re still developing and getting experience out there. The more and more we can get, the better we’ll end up being.”
For now, Pearsall is focusing on the next route, the next catch, and the next block. But as he develops, the hometown kid will have those closest to him cheering him on.
“It’s exceeded my expectations," Pearsall said of playing close to home. "Being seven minutes away, having my family and my friends and all come watch me, I’m getting texts after the game. All my family is watching. That makes me proud, and I’m trying to make them proud.”
Follow @BDenny29 Follow @SotDPodcast