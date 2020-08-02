TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After testing the NBA Draft waters, Remy Martin is back for his senior season at Arizona State.

Martin had announced on March 30 that he would explore his options at the next level while retaining the ability to return to school. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA Draft has been pushed back from its usual June timeframe to October 16.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein was first to report the news, and the team's official Twitter account tweeted a video announcing the return on Sunday.

The return of Martin give an already talented Sun Devil squad a major boost.

Martin rejoins a loaded backcourt led by Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Alonzo Verge Jr., who also explored his draft options, and five-star recruit Josh Christopher, the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with ASU.

The Sun Devils also added another five-star signee in Marcus Bagley to a returning core featuring Kimani Lawrence, Taeshon Cherry, Jalen Graham, Jaelen House, and Caleb Christopher in what could be among the most talent teams in program history.

As a junior last season, Martin emerged as one of the top playmakers in the Pac-12 and was named to the All-Pac-12 first team. He finished second in the conference in scoring at 19.1 points per game and was eighth in assists at 4.1 as he lead ASU to a 20-11 record and a first round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Sun Devils were poised to make their third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament before the season was canceled.

A four-star member of ASU's 2017 recruiting class from Chatsworth, Calif., Martin quickly made an impact in Tempe. As a true freshman, he proved to be an energetic catalyst off the bench on his way to being a co-winner of the Pac-12's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Taking over the starting point guard role as a sophomore, he averaged 12.9 points and 5.0 assists per game to earn All-Pac-12 second team honors. He helped engineer an upset over Kansas and guide ASU to their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Martin also earned recognition for his philanthropic work. He honored his Filipino heritage by regularly sending clothes and shoes back to the Philippines.

