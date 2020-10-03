A week after announcing that fall football would return, the Pac-12 unveiled the new 2020 schedule.
The conference will open up on the weekend of Nov. 6 and 7. Each team wil play a total of seven games. The first six will be comprised of five games against their divisional opponents and one against a cross-division team. The seventh game will come against the cross-divisional opponent with the same standing. For example, the two teams atop the South and North divisions will meet on Dec. 18 for the Pac-12 title, the two teams second in each division will face off and so on.
Arizona and Arizona State will battle for the Territorial Cup on Friday, Dec. 11 in Tucson. ASU has won the prior three meetings in the rivalry.
Arizona State 2020 Schedule
Nov. 7 - at USC
Nov. 14 - Cal
Nov. 21 - at Colorado
Nov. 28 - Utah
Dec. 5 - UCLA
Dec. 11 (Friday) - at Arizona
Dec. 18/19 - Pac-12 championship / game vs. seeded North opponent
Arizona 2020 Schedule
Nov. 7 - at Utah
Nov. 14 - USC
Nov. 21 - at Washington
Nov. 28 - at UCLA
Dec. 5 - Colorado
Dec. 11 (Friday) - Arizona State
Dec. 18/19 - Pac-12 championship / game vs. seeded North opponent
