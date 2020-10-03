A week after announcing that fall football would return, the Pac-12 unveiled the new 2020 schedule.

The conference will open up on the weekend of Nov. 6 and 7. Each team wil play a total of seven games. The first six will be comprised of five games against their divisional opponents and one against a cross-division team. The seventh game will come against the cross-divisional opponent with the same standing. For example, the two teams atop the South and North divisions will meet on Dec. 18 for the Pac-12 title, the two teams second in each division will face off and so on.

Arizona and Arizona State will battle for the Territorial Cup on Friday, Dec. 11 in Tucson. ASU has won the prior three meetings in the rivalry.

Arizona State 2020 Schedule

Nov. 7 - at USC

Nov. 14 - Cal

Nov. 21 - at Colorado

Nov. 28 - Utah

Dec. 5 - UCLA

Dec. 11 (Friday) - at Arizona

Dec. 18/19 - Pac-12 championship / game vs. seeded North opponent

Arizona 2020 Schedule

Nov. 7 - at Utah

Nov. 14 - USC

Nov. 21 - at Washington

Nov. 28 - at UCLA

Dec. 5 - Colorado

Dec. 11 (Friday) - Arizona State

Dec. 18/19 - Pac-12 championship / game vs. seeded North opponent

