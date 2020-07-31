TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After opting to limit the fall season to conference opponents, the Pac-12 released the new 2020 football schedules on Friday.

Earlier in July, the Pac-12 followed the Big Ten's lead in choosing to eliminate non-conference opponents due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the ACC and SEC have also cut down their season schedules.

The Pac-12's updated 10-game schedule has each team playing it's five divisional opponents along with five of the six from the opposite division. It also builds in room for the conference to postpone and reschedule if needed.

For Arizona State, the elimination of non-conference opponents meant losing home games against NAU and BYU along with a road trip to face UNLV in the brand new Allegiant Stadium.

In a major change to the usual schedule, Arizona State will now open the season on Sept. 26 vs. archrival Arizona in Tucson. The annual battle for the Territorial Cup has traditionally been played during Thanksgiving week.

The schedule build in an open week on Dec. 12 to give the Pac-12 extra flexibility in case rescheduling is necessary. The conference title game will not be played in Las Vegas as initially planned. Instead, the team with the better record will host.

UPDATED 2020 ASU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 26 - at Arizona

Oct. 3 - Stanford

Oct. 9 - at Oregon

Oct. 17 - BYE WEEK

Oct. 24 - UCLA

Oct. 31 - at Colorado

Nov. 7 - Utah

Nov. 14 - at Washington State

Nov. 21 - at USC

Nov. 28 - Cal

Dec. 5 - Oregon State

Dec. 12 - OPEN WEEK

Dec. 18 or 19 - Pac-12 championship game

