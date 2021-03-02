TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pac-12 has announced the 2021 football schedules.
Arizona State kicks off on Thursday Sept. 2 against Southern Utah, while Arizona will start Saturday, Sept. 4 in a neutral site game in Las Vegas against BYU.
ASU and Arizona will meet in the annual rivalry game on Nov. 27 in Tempe. The Sun Devils have won four straight games in the series.
The Pac-12 championship game will be held Friday, Dec. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
ARIZONA STATE 2021 SCHEDULE
Thu. Sept. 2: vs. Southern Utah
Sat. Sept. 11: vs. UNLV
Sat. Sept. 18: at BYU
Sat. Sept. 25: Colorado
Sat. Oct. 2: at UCLA
Fri. Oct. 8: Stanford
Sat. Oct. 16: at Utah
Sat. Oct. 23: BYE
Sat. Oct. 30: Washington State
Sat. Nov. 6: USC
Sat. Nov. 13: at Washington
Sat. Nov. 20: at Oregon State
Sat. Nov. 27: Arizona
ARIZONA 2021 SCHEDULE
Sat. Sept. 4: vs. BYU (in Las Vegas)
Sat. Sept. 11: vs. San Diego State
Sat. Sept. 18: vs NAU
Sat. Sept. 25: at Oregon
Sat. Oct. 2 BYE
Sat. Oct. 9: UCLA
Sat. Oct. 16: at Colorado
Fri. Oct. 22: Washington
Sat. Oct. 30: at USC
Sat. Nov. 6: Cal
Sat. Nov. 13: Utah
Fri. Nov. 19:at Washington State
Sat. Nov. 27: at ASU