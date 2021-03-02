Curtis Hodges

Arizona State tight end Curtis Hodges (86) scores a touchdown in the second half during the game against Arizona, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pac-12 has announced the 2021 football schedules. 

Arizona State kicks off on Thursday Sept. 2 against Southern Utah, while Arizona will start Saturday, Sept. 4 in a neutral site game in Las Vegas against BYU.

ASU and Arizona will meet in the annual rivalry game on Nov. 27 in Tempe. The Sun Devils have won four straight games in the series.

The Pac-12 championship game will be held Friday, Dec. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

ARIZONA STATE 2021 SCHEDULE

Thu. Sept. 2: vs. Southern Utah

Sat. Sept. 11: vs. UNLV

Sat. Sept. 18: at BYU

Sat. Sept. 25: Colorado

Sat. Oct. 2: at UCLA

Fri. Oct. 8: Stanford

Sat. Oct. 16: at Utah

Sat. Oct. 23: BYE

Sat. Oct. 30: Washington State

Sat. Nov. 6: USC

Sat. Nov. 13: at Washington

Sat. Nov. 20: at Oregon State

Sat. Nov. 27: Arizona

ARIZONA 2021 SCHEDULE

Sat. Sept. 4: vs. BYU (in Las Vegas)

Sat. Sept. 11: vs. San Diego State

Sat. Sept. 18: vs NAU

Sat. Sept. 25: at Oregon

Sat. Oct. 2 BYE

Sat. Oct. 9: UCLA

Sat. Oct. 16: at Colorado

Fri. Oct. 22: Washington

Sat. Oct. 30: at USC

Sat. Nov. 6: Cal

Sat. Nov. 13: Utah

Fri. Nov. 19:at Washington State

Sat. Nov. 27: at ASU

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

