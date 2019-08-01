TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herm Edwards thought it was unfair, but at the same time, he couldn’t hold back his excitement.
"He can really bomb it!” Arizona State’s head coach said during the spring. “It's not fair to him in here because he trying to angle kick it.”
The Sun Devils spent much of their spring practices inside the Verde Dickey Dome, placing a literal ceiling on what could happen. But Edwards—a TV veteran—made sure to end his comment with a tease.
“You'll see when we go outside, 'What is that?!'" he said.
A few weeks later, fans saw why he was so excited.
During ASU’s final spring practice, held in Sun Devil Stadium, redshirt sophomore punter Michael Turk and his right leg lived up to the hype. He launched many impressive kicks, and the highlight was a blast he unleashed from the back of the endzone that spiraled about 65 yards in the air to the opposite 35-yard line.
The night served as an exclamation point to a statement that had been long in the making: Arizona State had their new punter.
Turk, a Dallas native, arrived in Tempe in 2018 after playing his one season at Lafayette, a FCS school in Pennsylvania. During his freshman season, he set a new school punting average record with 42.7 yards per kick while All-Patriot League Second-Team honors.
But he thought he could do more on a larger stage, and ASU presented the best combination of what he was wanting.
"It was just a great opportunity that was presented here,” Turk said. “I always wanted to punt at a bigger school, and for the coaching staff here. Shoot, being in Arizona with perfect punting weather. I couldn't ask for a better setup here between the coaches and location."
Due to the NCAA’s transfer rules, he had to sit out the 2018 season, and Turk took a redshirt. But on the practice field, he quickly impressed the coaches and earned their praise.
"It's definitely a blessing,” said Turk of the coaches’ feedback. “I thank God I'm here. All the staff members since I've been here have been super friendly. The thing about ASU that I love is that the coaches actually care. The culture is that you are supposed to get better and hopefully play in the NFL one day."
Meanwhile, ASU had some struggles with their punting game in 2018. Starter Michael Sleep-Dalton had some success last season, including dropping 19 punts inside the opponent’s 20. However, the Sun Devils ranked just 73rd in the FBS in net average at 37.2.
There was room for growth, especially when Sleep-Dalton announced his transfer intentions in early January.
It was Turk time.
At first glance, you’d be forgiven for looking at Turk and thinking he was a linebacker. He cuts an imposing figure at a muscular 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, and he strongly believes that full body strength, rather than just in a kicking leg, is a key to success.
"The trend used to be skinnier punters,” Turk said, “but my uncle was one of the first bigger punters to come into the league. When I was younger, he taught me that strength was something that we as punters need to work on. It could be the difference between a 50 or 60-yard punt."
That uncle is Matt Turk who— at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds—played 19 NFL seasons and made three Pro Bowls. The punting bloodlines don’t end there, as Turk’s brother Ben punted for Notre Dame and spent time in camp with the New York Jets.
Punting is the family business. Turk showed off the powerful leg in the spring, so he worked over the offseason to hone the finer points of his craft.
"Offseason focus was always to work on consistency,” said Turk. “I think as a punter, that's a big thing. I definitely made some strength gains. I was getting after it all summer. But it was mostly consistency though. That was something I was really trying to hammer home."
After all, the art of punting is more complicated than the average fans may think.
"The ball is not perfectly circular,” Turk said. “Unlike kicking, where the ball is already on the ground and you don't have to drop it on your foot. It's almost like an art having a perfect drop, and then hitting the ball perfectly in midair. The art and finesse of it, people don't understand, I think."
Turk also trained a few times with former Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King.
Got to train with NFL Punter @MarquetteKing today. Great day for some dingers! #ASU #KICKSQUAD pic.twitter.com/uUQTtucBvn— Michael Turk (@MichaelMPTurk) March 7, 2019
His goal in preparing for the season: Get straight 'A's.
"An 'A' ball for me is perfectly struck," he said. "You can tell it's going to be good right when it hits your foot. For me, that's 5.3 (second)-plus hang and 60 to 70 yards. That's my 'A' ball. A 'B' ball is still a respectable punt that still turns over and gives the guys a chance to get down there."
Last year, ASU showed a propensity to play close games. With a new quarterback in 2019, the Sun Devil offense may take some time to ramp up. That figures to place an increased importance on winning the field position battle, and a leg like Turk's can be a valuable field-flipping weapon.
"If I hit 10 punts, ideally I want to hit 10-for-10 'A' balls," he said. "If I do mishit one, I want it to be a 'B' ball. I want to still hit the meat of the ball. No squirrely shanks, so even my mishits are pretty good."
If Turk can help put the A in ASU, the Sun Devils will be in good shape.
