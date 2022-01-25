(3TV/CBS 5) -- He was hesitant at first.
Opening up about the most painful and traumatic experience of your life is hard. Doing so in front of hundreds of people is outright daunting.
Messiah Swinson had been approached by a pastor at his Lutheran high school to speak to the student body during chapel. The pastor felt that by sharing his story, Swinson could help others. But the idea of being that vulnerable in front of so many left him feeling uncomfortable, so he slept on it.
When he woke, he decided to do it. It would be tough, but he felt that by opening up, he could make a difference. And if there was something he could do to make a positive impact, he needed to do it. That’s how he was brought up.
And perhaps most importantly, it was something Corey would have done.
* * *
Corey Swinson never planned on a future with football. One of 10 children from Bay Shore in New York, he was a standout basketball player who earned a scholarship to play at the University of Hawaii.
However, after his father died, Corey found himself with self-described “focusing issues,” so he returned to New York and enrolled at Nassau Community College. Over time, as he attended several schools, his interest in basketball waned. It was then that his older brothers, both of whom had played college football, urged him to give football a shot. Despite being 22 at the time, Corey pursued it.
His size and athleticism proved to be a good fit, as Corey played three seasons as a defensive tackle at Hampton University in Virginia. Despite being new to the game, Corey showed great promise on the field. An impressive showing at the Senior Bowl elevated his profile, and Corey was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 1995 NFL Draft.
However, like most players, his time in the league was brief. He was waived by Miami during the preseason and then signed with the St. Louis. A year later, he was cut during training camp, had a brief stint with the San Francisco, and then suffered a thumb injury that limited his tryout options.
Just like that, at age 28, his football career was over. It was on to the next chapter, whatever that may be.
He found work for a while as private security for NBA stars Allen Iverson and Stephon Marbury. But after he and Bianca Daidone welcomed a son, Messiah, into the world, he made a change to follow a passion.
* * *
Corey Swinson had always been a man with a strong moral center and a desire to give back. The challenges he endured and the obstacles he overcame in his own life only strengthened that drive to be a resource for those in need. So when he became the director of security for a school district in Bay Shore, it was a perfect outlet for him.
In his role, Corey helped to mentor at-risk youth. He coached sports teams and leveraged the relationships he had made along his own journey to help student-athletes find opportunities at the next level. It brought Corey great joy to see those kids he helped find success.
“For him, it was important because he had seen so many things and been through so many things,” Messiah said. “If he could help kids in any way, that’s what he was going to do. He genuinely just liked to see young people succeed and take things to the next level and do as much as they can with their potential.”
Such was his impact on the community that, years later, a bridge in the area was named in his honor.
"A bridge is an elevated platform, and when you were around him, you felt elevated," Bilal Polson, one of Corey's friends, told Newsday in 2014.
In raising Messiah, Bianca saw Corey find the right balance between affectionate and stern. He brought Messiah up with structure and held high expectations, but was always kind and supportive.
“Corey as a father and a parenting partner, I couldn’t possibly ask for anyone better,” Daidone said.
As Messiah became active in sports, he found no shortage of inspiration around him. His cousin Al Harrington was an established star in the NBA and his uncles had played college football, but it was Corey’s NFL experience that provided the greatest motivation.
Corey began coaching his son in football when Messiah was seven. Seeing the potential he had, along with the knowledge of what it took to get to the game’s highest level, Corey held Messiah to a high standard. For every good play Messiah made, there was feedback on how it could have been a great play. Corey did not let up. He would not allow complacency to become an option.
It was not always easy on the boy, but that approach manifested into a tireless work ethic in Messiah.
“The expectations were hard on him,” Bianca said. “With always having his dad’s voice in his ear and always wanting to make his dad proud, he has that extra dimension of laser focus.”
While Messiah developed on the field, Bianca and Corey made sure that their son also showed that same level of growth off of it.
Corey was never the type to dwell on or boast about his accomplishments. He was a humble man whose concerns were chiefly to help others, and he aimed to instill that quality in his son.
“Looking outwards and helping other people helps to really develop, not only you as a person, but to send you in the direction you are meant to go,” Bianca said. “No matter what you set out to do, I don’t think you can ever go wrong with being that kind of person.”
Bianca and Corey knew that, for all of Messiah’s potential in sports, true success comes from being a kind and decent person. The ability to play ball is fun while it lasts, but great character lasts a lifetime.
“My parents always took pride in never labeling me as an athlete, never letting me think that was the only thing I could do,” Messiah said. “They held me to a high standard, not only on the football field, but in the classroom and as a person. They made sure I treated people well and that people would always have good things to say about me.”
With such a strong foundation, the future seemed bright.
* * *
He called, but there was no answer.
But that wasn’t too unusual. That typically meant his dad was in a meeting or held up at work. No big deal.
September 10, 2013 was just the second day of eighth grade for Messiah, but he was already playing freshman football. That meant that he had to take a bus from his junior high to the high school for practices. So with Corey not answering, Messiah called his cousin, who picked him up and gave him a ride home.
That’s when Messiah found him.
Corey Swinson died of natural causes. He was just 43 years old.
It was a devastating blow to a family and to a community.
For days, Bianca and Messiah grieved until one morning, they came to a mutual realization: OK, I think we’re ready to start again.
Living a life without Corey’s presence, love, and influence would be excruciating, but it had to be done. For Messiah, Corey’s death came at a time when a boy needed his dad the most. In the wake of such profound loss, Bianca was able to see the result of how she and Corey had raised their son.
While many boys become closed off during trying times, Messiah was open with his feelings. As they struggled together, Bianca drew inspiration from the bravery her son showed showed. Just 13 years old, he helped to provide a steadying influence.
“He was exactly what you would have wanted somebody to be in a time when nothing makes sense and everything is upside down,” Bianca said. “He made that situation into something that made a stronger man. I learned a lot about myself through him, and I learned a lot about being a good parent through the way he handled that.”
Fortunately, they did not have to endure alone. Family stepped up to offer support. Corey’s friends took Messiah under their wing and treated them as if he was one of their own sons. Al Harrington, nearing the end of his lengthy NBA career, spent a lot of time with Messiah and showed him the possibilities of what could happen if he put in enough work. As Messiah developed into a player who had gained attention from colleges, an uncle whose own sons had played college basketball helped guide him through the process and accompanied him on visits. Messiah’s brother took on Corey’s role of the demanding-but-supportive mentor, never letting him get too high on himself while maintaining his work ethic.
“He just genuinely wants the best for me,” Messiah said. “He knows how great I can be and how much I can achieve.”
The support helped Bianca navigate the dual roles and responsibilities she now held of mother and father. She was unwavering in her devotion to her son, and she continued to build upon the foundation she and Corey had laid.
“My mom made sure I was a good person and never slacked off and never let my morals or my values be corrupted,” said Messiah.
Messiah was a good kid, and he was growing into the kind of person Bianca and Corey always wanted him to be. And on that one day during his senior year, in front of his classmates, he did something that surely would have made Corey proud.
* * *
As the pastor helped to guide the discussion, Messiah Swinson opened up about the loss of his father in front of his classmates and faculty at Long Island Lutheran High School.
You never know how much time somebody has left on this Earth.
Cherish the relationships that you have.
Show as much love as you can to your people.
Messiah spoke about the pain he had felt and continued to feel. He told them he knew how hard life can seem. He had experienced sadness to a level where it made the future seem impossible.
He also opened up on how things can and will change. It will be slow. It will be hard. But you can make it through.
No matter how hard things seem, things will get better. You just can’t give up. Keep pushing. Keep pushing. Keep pushing.
The impact of his words was immediately apparent. He heard from fellow students who told him how much they appreciated hearing him open up and how it helped spur them on to deal with their own feelings. Teachers approached him to let Messiah know how inspired they felt seeing him discuss his experience and show how it’s possible to move on.
“They were so much more comfortable talking about what they had been through,” Messiah said. “It was cool to see that people could find a little bit of comfort because of me getting up there and talking to them.”
“Turning himself and turning his own pain and turning his own struggle outward was really helpful to him,” said Bianca. “It resonated with a lot of people.”
Corey Swinson had lived a life centered on helping others, and his son was beginning to walk that same path. In doing so, Messiah realized that by helping others, he was also helping himself.
“I’m really hard on myself. I always feel like I have to work harder and do better, but it made me feel like I was on the right track and doing the right thing,” he said. “It helped me be somebody people could look towards, to look for comfort in a time of need.”
Giving the talk in front of his school also put into further perspective how much Bianca had done for him.
“It helped me take a step back a little bit and realize all that I had done and how far I had come since my dad passed away,” Messiah said. “It made me feel that the work and the help that my mom has given me throughout my whole life, and the support she’s given me, it made me appreciate that. It helped me realize how much she’d done for me.”
* * *
Messiah’s address to the school was a significant step forward for him personally. On the football field, he had also made great strides.
As a 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end, Swinson had garnered attention from a number of Power 5 programs. Fulfilling a goal he and Corey had set years ago was within reach.
“At a very young age, we talked about me playing college football and professional football,” said Messiah. “With him doing both, that’s something we talked about all the time.”
In September of his senior year, he made his first official visit to Arizona State, followed by trips to Missouri and Nebraska. Ultimately, he chose Missouri and signed that December.
Unfortunately, just days into his first camp as a Tiger, disaster struck.
During a drill in the team’s fifth practice, Messiah planted his leg and heard a sound like the crunching of a bag of chips. He had torn the ACL in his left knee, ending his season before it got a chance to start.
He had to fall back on the lesson that he had passed on to his high school classmates: Never give up.
Swinson attacked the rehab with the same work ethic that Corey imparted on him. However, it was a difficult process, and he found himself having to play catch up both physically and mentally. By the following spring, he was back at practice, and he appeared in one game during the 2019 season.
His role increased in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Over those two years, he played in 22 games and totaled seven receptions for 84 yards. Yet while he appreciated the growth on and off the field he had made as a Tiger, Swinson felt he could do more. On the Monday following Missouri's season finale, he entered his name into the transfer portal.
Just a few days later, an old name popped back up.
* * *
During his recruitment out of high school, Swinson realized something. If you want the unfiltered truth about a program, talk to its players.
While on his visit to Arizona State in 2017, he didn’t like what he heard.
"The first time, the coaches' message and the players' message didn't really align,” Swinson said. “A lot of the players didn't really have the same things to say as the coaches. Some guys really weren't happy.”
The feedback was disappointing. Aside from the football program, Swinson had loved the school, the Tempe area, and the weather. Through his time at Missouri, those positives out in the desert stuck with him.
After entering the portal on Nov. 29, Swinson heard from Colorado State and set up an official visit for that weekend. But just days later on Dec. 2, CSU head coach Steve Addazio was fired. Fortuitously, that was the same day he heard from ASU, this time under a new coaching staff under Herm Edwards. Instead of spending the weekend in Fort Collins, Messiah and Bianca would head to Tempe.
“The second I heard it, I knew it was going to be something magical,” Bianca said.
During the weekend, as they learned more about the program and the current staff, they felt a synergy, a sense like things were falling into place. And this time, what the Sun Devil players told Messiah was much different than before.
“This visit I took, there was nobody who had a bad thing to say about anyone on the coaching staff or how anything was run,” he said.
From a mother’s perspective, Bianca felt the people in the Sun Devil program were the types of people that she wanted around her son.
“I couldn’t ask for a coaching staff with more integrity, character, and kindness,” Bianca said. “I just had the feeling in my heart that it was right.”
Swinson spent time with the coaches reviewing the playbook. He watched film of how the Sun Devils used tight end Curtis Hodges—who had hosted Swinson on his visit—and he liked what he saw. In analyzing the scheme, Swinson saw how ASU liked to utilize tight ends in a number of roles. He was able to see himself having success in the offense.
The Sun Devils offered a good fit, a path to playing time, and possessed a quarterback in Jayden Daniels who Swinson felt could get him the ball. While Bianca felt good about Arizona State, she didn’t want to push her son into a hurried decision.
A few days later, he made it.
Committed #ForksUp 🔱 pic.twitter.com/VoJYECGCd7— Messiah Swinson (@Mswinson80) December 7, 2021
* * *
Bianca’s football advice for her son is pretty straightforward.
Run faster than everyone else. Don’t let anyone touch you.
With Hodges exhausting his eligibility, ASU will look to Swinson to help fill that hole at tight end. Much like the also 6-foot-7 Hodges, Swinson began his college career primarily as a big-bodied receiver who took time to adapt to the more physical aspects of the position. Swinson feels that his four years in the nation’s best conference has prepared him well.
"I bring relentless physicality to the field,” he said. “Playing in the SEC these last couple of years, a big part of the role of the tight end at Mizzou was to run block. That's something I didn't really do coming into Mizzou, but in order for me to get onto the field and play the way I wanted to, that's something I had to learn how to do.”
At Mizzou, Swinson showed versatility in how he can be deployed. In addition to playing as a traditional in-line tight end, he’s seen action in the slot, as an H-back, and recently at fullback. While noting that there’s always room for improvement, Swinson feels that his ability to stretch the field as a receiver, along with what he can do in the run game, has him well positioned to contribute quickly.
"With me, you're going to get a tight end who is pretty complete when it comes to skillset,” he said.
Swinson arrived in Tempe with up to two seasons of eligibility left. When spring practices open, he hopes to show the coaches that not only can he be a dangerous red zone target, but that he has the all-around game to be a starter. Though he has the experience, Swinson feels this is the time to finally start producing at a high level and putting together impressive film for scouts.
Along with graduating and getting his degree, following in Corey’s footsteps in the NFL is a major goal. It’s something the two had discussed so many years ago. But Messiah knows that making it in football was not Corey’s highest hope for his son.
“I know that if I don’t play professional football, or I stopped playing football today, that’s something that he wouldn’t be mad about,” Swinson said. “If I have another goal or inspiration, that would be something he would be fine with as love as it’s something that I love and something that I’m passionate about.
“If I work hard at whatever respective field I choose, that will continue on his legacy.”
* * *
Corey Swinson is remembered for many things.
He lit up a room with his presence. He always put others ahead of himself, and his devotion to his community was renowned. While he is gone, those qualities continue to persist.
“A lot of that lives on in Messiah,” Bianca said.
While the football comparison is obvious, it’s not the one that will ultimately have the greatest influence. From his childhood, to the talk in front of his high school, to his actions today, helping children remains a driving force.
“Seeing what he did and the impact he had on so many lives was something I was really inspired by.” Messiah said, who added that he still hears from people whose lives his father touched. “It’s something I want to do. I want to help kids in any way that I can.”
He already has some ideas to put that into action.
Messiah and his brother Trevor have plans to hold summer football camps for kids back in New York. Eventually, Messiah would like to start a non-profit organization to give back to the community and help mentor kids.
“Social work is something that I really have an interest in doing,” Messiah said. “I plan on continuing it the rest of my life, even after football.”
As a Sun Devil, Swinson will make blocks. He'll catch passes. He may even make to the NFL one day like his dad. But he knows that what Corey would really be most proud of is something greater.
“Throughout my life, I’ve had different tragedies and different hardships,” Messiah said. “It wouldn’t be an accomplishment like playing college football or playing at a big-time school. I don’t feel like that's something he would be most proud about. It’s more about how I push myself in anything I do. That’s something that he always instilled in me. He and my mom both."
Bianca has seen her son face immense tragedy and become stronger for it. She's seen him play major college football. Most importantly, she feels he's become a good man with a bright future. What more could a mother ask for?
“How he’s taken what life has given him and created something so beautiful with it, it brings me extraordinary joy every day,” Bianca said. “I want him to be successful, but I want him to feel as an individual that his life has meaning, that what he’s doing is making the world a better place.”
He’s on his way to doing exactly that.
As Bianca notes, “there will never be another Corey Swinson.” But as long as Messiah Swinson keeps on his path, Corey’s legacy and the values he stood for will carry on.