Chōng!
It’s not the usual way breaks are done on a football field, but there’s nothing usual about the young man leading it.
He has traveled 7,000 miles to chase his dream.
He hopes to inspire those back home.
He is He Peizhang.
Better known around the Arizona State football program as Jackson He, the walk-on running back (or 跑锋) is the only Chinese-born player currently playing college football at the FBS level.
It’s a distinction that traces its origin to an accident. But over the last five years, what has come from a chance encounter has become his driving force, one that led him back to the United States to achieve his goal.
He's playing for himself, and for everyone back home.
“Knowing that I’m the only one at this level, this opportunity is rare.”
Coming to America
Even if he knew what football was, He Peizhang wouldn't have had time for it.
A child’s life in Shaoguan, China is built almost entirely around academics. Studies occupy up to 14 hours per day during the week. Weekends do not provide relief, as additional classes are taken for subjects in which there may be struggles. Teachers and parents maintain an unrelenting focus on a student’s grades.
But it was not just the length that took a toll on students.
The method of instruction focuses on repetition and memorization rather than a deeper understanding of the subjects. It is a grueling grind that can lead to struggles in the classroom.
“We don’t really understand the concepts, we just practice how we do it,” He said. “It’s pretty stressful.”
He’s parents became increasingly concerned with his grades. Without an improvement, He wouldn’t be able to get into a good university, and without attending a good university, he wouldn’t be able to have a good career. There was an SAT-style entrance exam available, but unlike in the United States, it could only be taken once.
Time, and options, were running out.
So when He was 17, his parents made a drastic decision: They were sending him to America, hoping that it would provide their son a better chance of getting into a quality school.
“I had no say in it,” said He. “I knew nothing about America.”
It meant giving up the life he knew, his family, his friends, and traveling to foreign land where he didn’t speak the language. It was a hard pill to swallow.
“I was pretty sad, but I knew their decision was right,” He said. “I respected it, because I was taught that way.”
An agency in China helped facilitate studies abroad, and it found a match with Lutheran High School near San Diego.
A Chance Encounter
Before he left for America, a teacher asked him what name he wanted to use, as it was a common practice for Chinese students to take an Americanized nickname to help fit in. After some thought, He—a Michael Jackson fan—had an answer.
He Peizhang left his life in Shaoguan.
"Jackson" He arrived in California ready to start a new one.
He did not make the trip alone. Other Chinese students came with him, and the group would share an apartment. They provided support in an otherwise difficult period.
“I was so depressed at that time,” said He. “My English wasn’t good, and then high school kids would laugh at your accent.”
One day, a few months after arriving, He was walking to class when he was spotted by Ron Allen, the school's football coach.
“He was the biggest kid I saw,” Allen remembered.
Lutheran was a small private school in Chula Vista, so fielding football players, especially those with good size, was a constant challenge. In the roughly 250-pound He, Allen saw a potential offensive lineman.
Put him on the line so the guys in the backfield don’t get killed.
He’s background in sports was limited. Like many Chinese kids, he had played ping pong, but that was about it. Inspired by national hero Yao Ming, He had tried out, unsuccessfully, for Lutheran’s basketball team. American football was entirely new to him, but he was willing to give it a shot.
His first practice went as expected.
“It was crazy,” He said. “I could barely remember anything because I was so confused.”
“He was a fish out of water,” Allen said.
Allen and his staff were teaching someone with not just no experience, but with no basic concept of the game. In trying to block, He would often just simply grab defensive players, so they broke things down as simply as possible.
“We told him all the time, ‘You can’t use karate,’” said Allen with a laugh. “On the line, we’d tell him ‘OK, just stand there. Don’t go after anybody. If anyone comes into your hole, you block him and push him right or push him left.’”
He had joined the team with another Chinese transfer student, who soon quit. However, He stuck with it. He loved the physicality of the game and the challenge of learning the sport. Often, he would stay after practices for extra work and to hone the fundamentals.
Each day saw improvement, and he became more comfortable on the field. But it was off the field that he made the greatest strides.
Those first few months in America were rough. He was teased for his accent and became withdrawn. With his limited grasp of English, making new friends was difficult. Once he joined the football team, things changed.
Allen reinforced with his players, “Anyone who joins this team, you help him.” The team welcomed He into the fold.
“Once I got into sports, it opened up things a lot more,” He said. “I have to speak English now. I would get out of my comfort zone and speak more. The more you speak, the more comfortable you are with it.”
In turn, He dropped his guard and was finally able to be himself. His friendly and funny personality shone through.
“He’s so funny, and he doesn’t even know he’s being funny,” Allen said. “He had everybody in stitches all the time.”
It proved to be a pivotal turning point. After early struggles, he was finding his place in America. There was just one other thing left to do.
Tell his parents he’s playing football.
“It took a lot of effort to even tell my parents that I was going to play football,” said He. “All they heard about football in China was broken bones and concussions. They didn't want me to play.”
However, He had one thing working to his advantage: He was old enough that he didn’t need parental permission to play.
“I played first then told them,” He said with a laugh.
Finding out how funny he could be wasn’t the only surprise Allen unearthed. During practices, it became apparent that in addition to his size, He had some speed.
“That’s when we started putting some time in on him,” said Allen.
Allen then began to shuttle He between the offensive line and running back. It was a season full of the expected ups and downs, and Allen made sure to keep He from getting too discouraged, often using the phrase: When you get down, use that as motivation to prove yourself wrong.
It worked. By season’s end, He had made such strides that he was named the team’s Most Improved Player.
“It meant a lot to me,” He said of the award. “It gave me the confidence that I can be a better football player. From knowing nothing about football to winning this award, I appreciated them recognizing me.”
He had arrived in America as the equivalent of a senior, so Allen had expected that 2014 season to be He’s sole year at Lutheran. But He had loved playing football so much that he had other ideas.
He wanted to reclassify and play another season.
“It blew my mind," Allen said. "Why? Why would you want to do that when you can go to college now?”
For He, the reasoning was two-fold. First, he loved the game, and with his improvement, he felt he could make the jump and keep playing. And two, if he could secure a scholarship, it could help alleviate the financial burden on his parents.
The prospect of having He back for another year excited Allen. He had seen He’s determination and flashes of his potential, and Allen now had an offseason to prepare him for a chance to realize his dream.
I can mold this kid. I can teach this guy to play football.
“He had a big, big heart. His heart was bigger than his skills,” Allen said. “But then his skills caught up with his heart and desire.”
Establish the Run
For years, Ron Allen held summer football camps to help young players improve their games. They included football instruction, weight training, conditioning work, and even help from nutritionists. He aimed to use the 2015 camp to mold Jackson He into a college-caliber running back.
As he had been during the season, He proved to be a fast and willing learner, building his game from the ground up.
“We had to teach him how to run that first year,” Allen said. “When he’d get the ball, he’d take really short steps. His feet would move so dang fast. We had to teach him to stride it out. It was like pistons going.”
The more He learned, the more comfortable he felt, and the more Allen was impressed.
“It just clicked for him,” said Allen. “He just took off with it.”
He had the size. He had the speed. He had the mindset.
“When I get the ball, I just want to run over people."
But once the games started, one problem emerged.
“I was thinking I can run like Marshawn Lynch,” He said, “but I fumbled so many times.”
It was another challenge to overcome, and with practice and hard work, his ball control improved. By midseason, he had earned the confidence of his offensive coordinator to be the go-to man in a key spot.
Allen remembers that He was having “a rough game” against Mountain Empire. Nevertheless, Lutheran’s offensive coordinator wanted to send him on a wheel route despite Allen’s hesitations. During a timeout before the play, the coordinator made the play call and gave He a simple directive.
As he returned to the sideline before the play, Allen asked his coordinator what he told He in the huddle.
Don’t drop it.
Allen couldn’t help but laugh, but He did what he was told, making the catch for a big gain on the play.
He’s development continued, but unfortunately, the Lutheran season came to an early end.
Lutheran had begun the year with around 20 players on the roster, but by their seventh game, injuries had dropped that number to 12. In the first half of that game, two more players were hurt. Lutheran was able to finish the game with 10 players, but since they could not field a full 11-man team over the final three weeks, those games were forfeited.
Despite the premature finish to the season, He had shown enough potential that playing college football was possible. Allen had played at the University of Jamestown, a NAIA-level program in North Dakota. He contacted head coach Josh Kittell and sent him He’s game film. Jamestown was interested, so He and Allen took a visit.
He learned quickly just how different San Diego and North Dakota are.
“I didn't really like it there, because I don’t like cold weather,” He said. But he also realized the opportunity toughing out the weather presented.
“I took it as a stepping stone for me to gain more knowledge of football and play more games so I could transition to a better level of football.”
He signed his letter of intent with Jamestown and was off to North Dakota.
A Stepping Stone & The Great Wall
Things did not get off to a great start at Jamestown, and it wasn't just the cold.
The 2016 season was just He’s third playing football, so while he was still learning the game, he had to learn a brand new offense.
“The playbook they had was straight out of North Dakota State,” He said. “North Dakota State runs a pro-style offense, and I was the fullback. Fullback has a lot of motion, a lot of shifts. I was really confused.”
Given the struggles, the Jamestown coaching staff had He redshirt that season. It made for a “miserable” year, but he continued to work hard. He sent his practice film to Allen for critique, and his effort in practice did not go unnoticed. Allen remembers a conversation he had with a Jamestown coach in which he was told the Jimmies’ defensive line hated practicing against He due to how hard he ran.
After a year of learning the offense, it finally clicked for He heading into the 2017 season.
“I applied better,” said He. “When the coaches teach me in the classroom, I could apply it to the field really quickly.”
He earned himself a role in the Jamestown backfield. He played in nine games and rushed for 376 yards on 80 carries with one touchdown, with another touchdown receiving. During the season, he nicknamed the Jimmies’ offensive line “The Great Wall.”
“They protected me, the Chinese, from the Mongolians!” He joked.
But just as things were trending well for He and his Great Wall, a coaching change brought a new culture into the Jamestown program. He stayed through summer workouts, but didn’t like what he saw.
“When I got in there, I felt like the Jimmies didn’t want to work,” He said. “I didn’t like their work ethic.”
The dream of working his way up to a higher level of college football remained, but with no place lined up, He went back to China.
In recent years, football had seen a surge in popularity in China. Once home, He joined a club team, and with his experience, it wasn’t long before he was “the guy.”
“I had a better understanding of the game, and I applied concepts,” He said. “I knew how people were going to react to it.”
There were some American players in the league, although there was a limit of how many foreign-born players could be on the field at once, thus keeping a focus on developing Chinese players. He likened the level of competition to high school since “Chinese don’t really work out.”
By that time, He’s parents had become supportive of him playing football and attended one of his games. Even though they only stayed for the first half—as He’s team was blowing out their opponent on a hot and humid day—they offered one critique.
“They told me not to be too aggressive,” He said. “When I finish a run, I do some, not extra stuff, but swagger stuff. They tell me not to do that, it’s too aggressive. Chinese culture, they want to be more humble and stuff. Not like (America).”
Off the field, He kept busy by interning with the Skyway American Football Academy, teaching local children to play football. But his own football dreams were still on his mind. He wanted to return to the U.S., find a Division I school that could offer him an academic scholarship, and then walk on to the football team.
He applied to Baylor and Washington State, among others. One of his teammates on his club team had attended Arizona State and said it was a good school, and of course, "a party school." He considered Arizona State, and he learned more about ASU and the football program under head coach Herm Edwards.
This thing sounds really good.
He applied to the university and was accepted. He was once again bound for America, but this time, it was on his terms.
Păo fēng
Prior to his arrival in Arizona in the summer of 2019, Jackson He emailed his game film to the ASU coaching staff and hoped to hear back.
He did not get any replies.
So once he got to Tempe in August, he took a more proactive approach. He walked directly into the Student-Athlete Facility on the northside of Sun Devil Stadium, went up to the football offices on the third floor, and announced his desire to walk on to the team. A staffer told He to email him his game film.
This time, He didn’t have to wait long for a reply. The film caught the eye of ASU running backs coach Shaun Aguano, who set up a meeting with He.
“We thought he was a very productive guy that could bring a little bit to our room in regards to depth,” Aguano said. “When I met with him, that intrigued me the most. He’s a very, very, very intelligent kid. He had a great personality. I thought those characteristics in our running back room would help, especially our younger kids.”
The Sun Devils were in the middle of fall camp preparing for the season opener, and there was a need for more capable players on the scout team. Aguano ran it by Herm Edwards, who thought it was a great idea.
The Sun Devils had a new running back, and Jackson He had turned his dream into a reality.
Once the excitement of joining the team wore off, the reality of his situation set in. He was in a brand new place starting from scratch.
“When you first come to a new environment, you’re scared,” He said. “This is not your comfort zone. I was not really that open to everybody.”
But He had two things in his favor to expedite the acclimation process: His work ethic and his affable personality. The latter quickly made him friends on the team, while the former impressed his coach.
“He never makes mistakes. He does everything right,” Aguano said. “He did incredibly well as a scout team player just to give us a great look for our defense.”
He never missed a practice and was never late. He quickly grasped the offense, helping to mentor younger players and help others in the film room. So reliable were his performances that Aguano would tease him if He scored a 97 percent on a test, saying he expects 98s or better.
Any self-doubt He had about his on-field ability stacking up against Pac-12-caliber players also went away.
“When I first got here, I thought there would be a big gap between me and (the starting ASU defense),” said He. “But then I saw I could play with them too. There was not that big of a gap. I think I can develop and become like them.”
The coronavirus pandemic has made his first offseason as a Sun Devil a challenge, but he’s adapting well. Following team meetings on Zoom, He would go to the top of a nearby parking garage and do walkthroughs of what he just learned. He feels the new scheme being installed by offensive coordinator Zak Hill is “crazy good,” and his familiarity with pro style offenses has helped accelerate his learning.
Aguano has been impressed with He’s football IQ.
“His understanding of the game, the whys of why we do things, conceptually why we do things,” said Aguano. “He’s going to be a great coach later on because he asks the right questions. He’s understanding the game of football a lot more, and it’s a joy to have him in our room.”
He’s also emerging a leader among the team’s running backs.
The other backs have been eager to learn more about Chinese culture, and He’s been more than happy to teach them. He initially led the group out of breaks with “Păo fēng!” (or 跑锋), which translates to “running back” in Chinese. But recently, he’s been using "Chōng" (冲), which means “rush.” He chose the term not just for the football connotation.
“冲 also represents a fearless mentality that we can break through anything, tackles on the field and obstacles off the field,” He explained. “I really like this word, because in my opinion, it represents the mentality of running backs and my own mentality of attacking each day.”
During team lifting sessions, he breaks the group of walk on players with “Dominate!”
He’s doing everything he can to help the team and find some playing time, but that will be an uphill battle. ASU has a young, but talented group of running backs including four-star freshmen DeaMonte Trayanum and Danyiel Ngata. While carries may be hard to come by, there are other ways He can make an impact.
“We’re asking him to try as hard as he can,” Aguano said. “With the guys we have in our room, it will be tough for him to get on the field. But what he brings to our team in preparation as a whole, if he can keep doing that, hopefully we can get him on the field one day. He’s learning the game and getting better and better. He's a guy that is always trying to get better, no matter if it’s in the weight room, in film review, on the field, he wants to step up.”
Stepping up and overcoming obstacles is certainly nothing new for He. His presence on the Sun Devil roster proves that.
Next up in his sights: Earning a scholarship and playing on game day.
“I think there’s some recognition to be Chinese and get a scholarship,” He said. “As a skill player, that’d mean a lot. Being able to play on the field and contribute for the team, that’d mean even more.”
Made in China
As part of his school’s partnership in taking in international students, Lutheran High School Principal Scott Dufresne often traveled to China to visit schools there. During one of his visits, he kept seeing a familiar face, so he called Ron Allen.
“Ron, Jackson’s an icon here!”
“What do you mean?”
“Every high school here has his picture up.”
Photos of Jackson He, decked out in his football uniform, were hanging up in Chinese schools.
He hopes that his journey can continue to inspire, both back home and in America.
“I want to prove that Chinese can play really good football,” He said. “I have a chip on my shoulder. I want everybody to recognize us. We can have success not just in basketball, but in football too.”
Beyond finding success in football, helping people back in China has become a primary driver for He. He’s currently working on a major in Healthy Lifestyles Coaching, a skillset he wants to take back home and improve the quality of life.
“I want to go back to China and help people have a healthy lifestyle,” He said. “In China, not a lot of people try to work out, and they don’t think working out is good. They don’t want to eat right, so I want to go back and change the whole culture. Make Chinese stronger and healthier. In China, aging is a big problem. In China, if you get to Coach Herm’s age (66), they’re just lying on the bed. They can’t do anything because they're so sore and hurt. It’s not a good life. I want to go back and change this.”
Before he returns home to help those in need, Jackson He has more things to accomplish, more obstacles to run through, and more lives to touch.
“He’s a good example of what can be done if you put your nose to the grindstone and work hard," Allen said. "I’m proud to call that kid my student, my ballplayer, everything. He stole my heart.”
"He brings that positive energy into any room he walks into," Aguano said.
During a recent meeting, He was taking notes while Herm Edwards addressed the team. One quote in particular struck him, and he wrote it down.
Trust is about consistency, reliability, and responsibility.
"It motivates me to become a better football player and a better human being off the field."
Five years ago, a chance encounter changed the course of his life. Now, 7,418 miles from home, he's making his dreams a reality.
And He's happy to let people know where it all started.
“Made in China! It’s good!”
