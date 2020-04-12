TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s become something of an offseason tradition for Arizona State.

This is the year we bring back the tight end.

Then when the season starts? It's the same old story, and Sun Devil fans are left to pine for the days of Todd Heap, Zach Miller, and Chris Coyle.

But this year, it just may be different.

No, really.

New offensive coordinator Zak Hill is installing a scheme that prominently features the position, often with two or more tight ends on the field at a time. His track record shows that tight ends in his offense get the ball.

So to help bring the position back into the fold, ASU brought someone in who knows a thing or two about playing it at an elite level.

* * *

He was on the brink of achieving his dream.

After a heralded college career capped by All-America honors, tight end Adam Breneman was projected to be a third or fourth round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

But during a pre-draft examination, he failed a physical due to knee injury, and the outlook was bleak. With a knee that was “falling apart”, Breneman made the painful decision to retire just three weeks before the draft.

Just like that, it was all over. It was a gut punch strong enough to push him away from the game.

“I was upset,” said Breneman. “I thought I was going to play in the NFL for 15 years. I just had two huge seasons, All-American years. I was upset, and I felt I needed to step away from (football) for a little bit to get back into it.”

Breneman returned home to Pennsylvania and took a job in marketing. Later, he dabbled in broadcasting, calling games and launching a podcast. As the sting of his medical retirement faded, the love of the game returned.

“I felt called to football,” Breneman said. “I wanted to get back into it, and I wanted to become a coach.”

Inspired by his former college head coaches—Bill O’Brien and James Franklin at Penn State, and Mark Whipple at Massachusetts—Breneman aimed to follow in their footsteps following the 2019 season.

First, Breneman put together a list of destinations that interested him. Despite having never been to Arizona, Arizona State made the list, in part because of Joe Connolly, Breneman’s former strength and conditioning coach at UMass who was hired by ASU head coach Herm Edwards in 2017.

In January, Breneman reached out to Connolly. Despite mutual interest, Breneman was told there was nothing currently available at ASU, so he explored other options. However, things changed a month later when graduate assistant Mike Bercovici left ASU to take a job with the Arizona Cardinals. In mid-February ASU reached out to Breneman, and a few days later, he accepted the open graduate assistant role.

He was back in the game and time to get to work.

“I have so much to learn,” Breneman said. “For me, the first step is to do the best job I can do, right here and right now.”

* * *

A four-star recruit out of high school in Pennsylvania, Adam Breneman had a lengthy list of offers from the nation’s elite programs, but ultimately opted to stay near home and play at Penn State.

As a true freshman in 2013, he caught 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, a severe knee injury cost him all of the 2014 season and derailed most of the 2015 season. By January of 2016, he opted to end his playing career.

However, by that summer, his recovery has reached a point where he could play again. Having already graduated with a business management degree, he grad transferred to Massachusetts.

Over his two seasons at UMass, he blossomed into one of the nation’s most productive tight ends, catching 134 passes for 1,572 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a two-time Mackey Award semifinalist and twice earned All-American honors.

Those five years under three offensive-minded head coaches helped to not only inspire his current career path, but also shaped his outlook on how to play and manage the game.

From O’Brien, he learned how to create mismatches and use personnel advantageously. Franklin helped to teach him the organizational side of the game, including recruiting operations and relationship building. At UMass, Whipple showed him how dangerous tempo can be.

With that as his foundation, Breneman came to Tempe eager to build upon it by learning from Arizona State’s new offensive coordinator Zak Hill.

“There’s so many different things that I’ve learned from these people to bring here and have it in the back of my mind as I learn from Zak Hill,” Breneman said. “For me, that was the main selling point. This place obviously has great coaches and the NFL connections and the Pro Model, but for me, it was Zak Hill. Coming to a place where there was a new coordinator that I could learn from, and a guy who is young, ambitious, smart, and really has his stuff together, it’s been impressive to learn from Coach Hill. I write down as much as I can when he talks, because there is so much to learn from him.”

Breneman’s admiration for Hill is clear, as is his excitement with the scheme Hill is installing in Tempe.

“I tell recruits all the time, as a former tight end, this is the offense you look for to play in as a tight end,” said Breneman. “This is what you want from a few different aspects. One, the opportunity to have multiple tight ends on the field at the same time. That’s rare in college football, and even more rare in the Pac-12 and out on the west coast. To have a system that can run 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) and 13 personnel (one RB, 3 TE) is exciting. It shows that there is room for more than one good player at that position. Then, the aspect of being involved in the passing game and being able to be a big time playmaker. Coach Hill is going to identify playmakers and find ways to get them the ball, whether they’re a running back, wide receiver, or tight end. All of that is really exciting for a tight end.”

ASU fans have heard the “tight end is back!” talk before, but what adds credence to this year’s hope is Hill’s track record at Boise State. Over the last three seasons, Bronco tight ends caught 122 passes. During that same stretch, Sun Devil tight ends have 38.

“I went through the recruiting process at a high level and had offers from all different places, but what I was looking for was who was going to throw me the football,” Breneman said. “An OC can tell you they love the tight end, but you have to look at what they’ve done in the past.”

But Breneman is quick to point out that ASU tight ends aren’t just going to be running routes.

“There’s so few tight ends that can do everything you want them to do,” Breneman said. “Especially in this offense, we need tight ends who are big, long, can run, catch the ball, and be physical at the point of attack. To find someone who can do all of that is hard.”

The new Sun Devil offense needs players also willing to do the dirty work in the trenches. It’s a lesson Breneman learned the hard way from Bill O’Brien.

“He said, ‘If you’re not going to block, you’re just a big, slow wide receiver,” said Breneman. “My first year, I didn’t want to block anyone. I learned pretty fast you had to.”

So far, Arizona State’s tight ends are showing a willingness to embrace the glamour and the grit of the position.

“Our current tight ends are excited,” Breneman said. “They’re hungry. They’re working. It’s been cool to see them get reenergized and revitalized and want to be one of the features of this offense.”

* * *

After the series of coaching moves over the offseason, Arizona State no longer has one of their 10 full-time assistant coaches dedicated solely to the tight ends as they have in past seasons. Instead, former ASU wide receiver Derek Hagan will oversee the group, as well as work with the wide receivers.

Like Hill, Hagan made a strong early impression on Breneman.

“He knows the pass game as good as anyone,” Breneman said of Hagan. “He’s able to teach these guys at a really, really high level, whether it's the wide receivers or the tight ends.”

As a graduate assistant, Breneman looks to bring his positional expertise to help Hagan work with the group in meetings, in the film room, and on the field.

“I’ve hopefully been able to add value in the sense of someone who has played the position and is close in age to those guys and played at a high level recently,” Breneman said. “From a nuance standpoint of having played the position and having your hand on the ground, blocking, understanding the run game, understanding what your responsibilities are in pass blocking, it’s been good. It’s been a good marriage.”

Breneman arrived in Tempe in time for the start of Arizona State’s spring practices in late February. Being the new guy on the scene would normally have been tough, but with an entirely new offense being installed, everyone—players and coaches—were in the same boat.

Over the first seven practices, the team made significant progress on the offensive overhaul as Breneman got acclimated to the program.

“It was a huge benefit to get those seven practices in from an operations standpoint with the offense,” said Breneman. “I think a lot of times fans don’t realize that when a new system comes in, everything changes from the cadence to the personnel to the signals to the play calls. To be able to learn that has been really huge. For a new coaching staff too, to get those practices in was really big."

It was a productive first two weeks for both the players and Breneman.

“For me, to get my feet wet and be around those players, coaching on the field is the next best thing to play that I’ve experienced," said Breneman. "I really enjoyed it.”

The practices were scheduled to resume following a week off for spring break, but that never happened as the world shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was weird timing to move to a new place and have everything get locked down,” Breneman admitted.

ASU had held their spring practices earlier than most teams around the nation to get a leg up on conditioning and recruiting. But this year, merely having held half of their scheduled practices figures to become a major advantage, especially with the offensive installation.

“It gives us film to watch now,” said Breneman. “When we’re Zooming with the players and going over stuff, we have film to watch from spring. We’re not just showing them Boise State doing it, we’re showing them themselves doing it.”

While the practices and other in-person work came to a halt, Breneman and the rest of the program adjusted to the #WorkFromHome life. But while the means changed, the routine remained. Wake up early, get to work, and prepare for the season...whenever it may happen.

When he’s not studying film, Breneman is focusing on recruiting.

ASU’s success in California over the last three cycles has been well documented, and while it will remain at the heart of the Sun Devils’ recruiting operations, expanding eastward is a focus for the 2021 class. That’s where Breneman’s east coast ties could pay off.

“That’s an area I take a lot of pride in,” said Breneman. “Being able to develop relationships with recruits all over the country, especially on the East Coast where I’m from, in Pennsylvania, getting involved with some of the guys out there. A lot of the day is spent doing that now. You get to know guys pretty well.”

Breneman’s youth, like many on ASU’s staff, is a valuable asset. He has been learning from and working with another 25-year-old on the staff, defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins, to build relationships with the next generation of potential Sun Devils.

“As a young guy who’s been through it recently, being able to have relationships with a lot of these high school kids, and having a unique and different kind of relationship is what I’ve been trying to do,” Breneman said. “Hopefully it can help our staff land some big guys.”

Specifically, those big tight ends who can do it all.

“We will go all over the country to recruit tight ends because the guys we want are so hard to find,” said Breneman.

The nationwide search is on, but it will be the guys already in Tempe that will be the catalyst for any return to the tight end glory days.

Hagan and Breneman oversee a tight end depth chart topped by sophomore Nolan Matthews (6-foot-5, 246 pounds) and senior Curtis Hodges (6-8, 237). Early in spring practice, the group was bolstered by Ethan Long (6-2, 221), who made the move over from quarterback.

“From what we saw in the spring, we got some guys who are really, really talented," Breneman said. "We have a group of walk-ons who have been really good as well. Ethan Long is starting to play a few different roles. He’s worked with us a big at tight end and H-back. He’s a guy who’s super talented. All of those guys have a chance to be really, really good.”

Newcomers Jake Ray (6-4, 240) and Ryan Morgan (6-3, 230) should arrive over the summer to add more pieces to the mix. From Matthews' receiving ability to Hodges' size to Long's athleticism and more, it's an intriguing and diverse group.

“I see a little bit of myself in each of them," Breneman said. “We have a chance to have a really, really good group. Some of the guys coming in have a chance to contribute and make an impact.”

Yet perhaps the most notable aspect of the Sun Devil tight ends at this point is is their collective inexperience. There's just a total of 19 career collegiate receptions on the roster—13 by Hodges and six by Matthews.

The expectations are rising heading into a fall that could be the busiest ASU tight ends have seen in years. The opportunity will be there for the taking.

“It could be a really exciting year for our tight end group," Breneman said. "A lot of it depends on how they perform in fall camp. We’re going to play the best players, and Coach Hill is going to find ways to get the ball to the best players no matter what position they’re at. Obviously, we want tight ends that play really well, but they got to do it.”

Sun Devil fans shouldn't expect a quick jump to the Heap-Miller-Coyle standard. It will take time, dedication, and work to get there, and Breneman feels that he's in the right place to help give the fans the answer they want to their annual question.

“This coaching staff is pretty special," Breneman said. "For it to be my first job in the coaching industry, I don’t think I could have asked for a better fit.”

