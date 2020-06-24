TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a long, hard road to get here.
The journey took him from the heartland to the coast to the desert, from Division II to junior college to the Pac-12. He overcame his disappointments, learned from the setbacks, and embraced the grind.
As a result, Rachaad White became a Sun Devil.
While a new set of challenges awaits him in Tempe, White feels ready to prove himself. Again.
The youngest of four brothers raised by a single mother, White grew up in a tough part of Kansas City, Missouri. Knowing the dangers lurking in their community, she made sure her sons took a different path.
“As young black men, it’s tough in general, and my mom didn’t want us to grow up in the streets,” White said. “She wanted us to do some positive and get an education.”
He followed his older brothers in playing football, starting with a flag football league when he was five years old. Playing quarterback, White quickly proved to be a star in the making. His first touchdown in a game, a dizzying 50-yard run, showed off his potential.
“It was crazy how many dudes I had to dodge!” he remembered.
Over the years, White continued to make people miss as he went on to become the star running back for Central High School in Kansas City. Coming back from an injury suffered as a junior, White put together an impressive senior year. He earned first-team all-state honors by rushing for 1,325 yards and totaling over 2,000 all-purpose yards, and he was a semifinalist for the city’s top player award.
Yet despite his success, top-level scholarship offers never materialized.
“I feel like my stats and my film spoke for itself,” said White. “I felt like I was the best in the city and my film was the best. I was hurt.”
It was a low point for White. As he weighed his options, his mom gave him a valuable piece of motivational advice.
Remember how you’re feeling now, because you don’t ever want to feel it again.
White enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, a Division II program. He put in the work and matured off the field, but life as a Loper never felt right. The offense turned out to be an awkward fit, and White would end up redshirting. While at UNK, White met some players who had experience at prominent junior college programs out west. That piqued his interest.
“I had bigger dreams, bigger aspirations, and bigger goals for myself in life,” said White.
Those contacts reached out to the coaching staffs on White’s behalf, and after coaches viewed his practice film from UNK, some offers came in. After considering his options, White chose to enroll at Mt. San Antonio College (commonly known as Mt. SAC) in Walnut, California.
The staff at Mt. SAC had not sugarcoated the reality of juco ball to White. He knew that he needed to embrace the grind—to "be a dog"—in order to find success and get to the next level.
As a redshirt freshman in 2018, White rushed for 392 yards and two touchdowns in a backup role. White put in time improving his physical skills on the field, and the staff helped him further his understanding on the mental aspects of the game. That hard work paid off last season when he took over the starting running back role.
White got off to a fast start as he topped 100 yards in four of his first five games. Offers from FBS programs soon came in, and by midseason, White verbally committed to UCLA. By season’s end, he had run for 1,264 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 25 receptions for 216 yards and a pair of scores.
“Going through the juco experience helped me out a lot, especially going to Mt. SAC and the competition that is there,” White said. “I played against guys who bounced back to big-time schools.”
But White’s own bounce back would not take him to Pasadena after all. Just a day before National Signing Day in February, he decommitted from UCLA, feeling that he and the school “didn’t see eye-to-eye on certain things.”
The decision opened his recruiting process back up during the COVID-19 pandemic which had dramatically altered how recruiting operations were conducted. He could not take visits to meet staffs in person or tour facilities, but despite the restrictions, White felt there was an upside.
“I feel like it helped me out a little bit,” White said. “It helped me take a step back and get a better understanding from coaches and get a better understanding for football. It let me see what kind of opportunities will I have not just on the field, but what my off-the-field opportunities with the coaching staffs that were recruiting me.”
Many schools were in the mix, with Utah State emerging as a strong contender. So too was Arizona State. The more White learned about the Sun Devils, the more their appeal grew on him.
From a football perspective, White liked that the scheme places a premium on well-rounded running backs. He was also impressed with how new offensive coordinator Zak Hill utilizes his playmakers.
“I feel he’s brilliant when it comes to scheme and how the offense is structured,” White said of Hill. “Coming in, I see how Coach Hill, and the gameplan, and the scheme will be, and I think it will be great. Coach Hill will put me and a lot of other guys in great positions to do great things.”
While he felt that the Sun Devil staff would be able to develop him on the field, it was the opportunity to be shaped by them off the field that held the greatest appeal for White.
“The guys that they have coached and the guys that they have helped become better men, young men grown into actual men, to learn how to live in the world,” said White. “The knowledge and the tools that they have to teach me to be a great man in the future, to go about the right steps as a husband and father later in life.”
On May 21, White committed to Arizona State.
Sorry 4️⃣ the Wait🙏🏾! .@AntonioPierce .@aguanos #showmestate Forks Up🔱☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/CCGEfWYfxL— Chaad_7️⃣ (@7_chaad) May 21, 2020
White will join a Sun Devil backfield that is rebuilding after two years with Eno Benjamin leading the way.
Redshirt sophomore A.J. Carter (19 career carries for 50 yards) and redshirt freshman Demetrious Flowers (11 for 31) are the only experienced returning backs. ASU signed two four-star running backs in the 2020 class in DeaMonte Trayanum and Danyiel Ngata, and Trayanum impressed in seeing the majority of the first-team snaps during the team’s abbreviated spring practices.
White feels that his background has prepared him well to stand out among the group.
“As a competitor, I see myself fitting in great,” he said. “Athletically, I’m a bigger back. I’m 6-2, 203. Size-wise, and speed-wise, and strength-wise, I’m up there with any running back. I’m going to outwork you, and I’m just going to play my game."
With White in the mix, the fight for carries will be one the marquee position battles of fall camp.
"That’s a big thing why I went to ASU," said White. "That running back room, I feel like I can help them out, and they can help me out. Iron sharpens iron.”
To prepare for the leap up to Pac-12 football, White worked out with a trainer back in Kansas City, while also finishing up his final academic work at Mt. SAC.
This week, he makes the move out to Tempe to start the next part of his journey.
White will have two years of eligibility left to make his mark as a Sun Devil. For 2020, he's aiming to win the starting job and do whatever he can to help ASU win.
It'll be a tough task, but one White feels is he ready to take on.
“That’s what I’m big on, handling business.”
