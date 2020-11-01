It was a good day for Ernettea Lewis.
Her son had come home for the weekend, and they were now spending time together at a family barbeque.
As the afternoon wound down, she was out in front of the house talking to her son and daughter. They were catching up when Ernettea saw a car turn the corner and slow down.
Not unusual, she thought. People are always stopping by the house.
Then she noticed someone inside put a bandana over their face.
A moment later, a gunshot rang out.
She dropped to the ground.
As the car sped off, she heard her son DeAntre calling out from the ground.
Mom! Mom!
* * *
It has been a decade since DeAntre Lewis took Tempe by storm.
From his first game as a Sun Devil, Lewis put together one of the most exciting freshmen seasons in program history. His combination of speed, vision, and explosiveness made him a lethal weapon for Arizona State. Heading into his sophomore year in 2011, he was poised to make a name for himself nationally.
One tragic afternoon changed everything.
The shooting left emotional scars as deep as any that he suffered physically. His recovery and NFL hopes would be derailed by mounting frustrations and disappointments. His outlook on the world and on the game he loved changed. He questioned his identity. After its tantalizing start, his football career would end quietly and under a cloud of controversy.
As the cheers faded, they were replaced by a series of unanswerable questions.
What could’ve been? What if? Why me?
Lewis still thinks about the life that could have—or should have—been. But he never stays there long. He’s got something better now.
Today, he’s raising a family and has found success in his career. He’s even ready to return to the game that once was too painful to be around.
It’s been a hard road, but the lessons he’s learned along the way have prepared him for it.
A Reluctant Love
DeAntre Lewis never really liked football. He was good at baseball but found it too boring. Basketball, though, that's was where it was at.
His first team was, as Ernettea called it, a squad of “leftovers.” However, it wasn’t long before DeAntre and his jumpshot helped turned them into consistent winners.
“Everything he did, he excelled,” Ernettea remembered. “It was weird.”
Growing up in a rough neighborhood in Riverside, Calif., sports helped DeAntre, a naturally quiet and reserved child, to connect with other kids. It also helped keep him on the right path.
Ernettea and Lamont Lewis made sure their children were always busy so they didn’t have time to get into trouble. DeAntre saw firsthand a number of his friends who got into trouble and had their futures ruined as a result.
Sports dominated the lives of DeAntre and his siblings. His older brother Quincy was his football role model, while his two sisters were both active in cheerleading. It kept the children out of trouble while also expanding the family’s support network.
“When they say it takes a village, it took a village,” Ernettea said. “We had a lot of support. Once they started sports, the sports people became our family.”
At age six, DeAntre began playing football...reluctantly.
“My dad and brother forced me to play,” he remembered.
Quincy helped mentor his younger brother. After DeAntre finished his game, he’d stay and watch Quincy in action and take mental notes of what he saw.
That first season of football turned out to be one of DeAntre’s favorites. The game came easy to him, and his outlook on the sport changed. He emerged as his team’s star player, scoring touchdowns with regularity as he led his team to the league championship game (where they lost on a controversial call).
People were soon coming to games to watch him play, and teams competed to have him play for them. Men would rave to Ernettea about her son, but she made sure he did not get caught up in the hype.
You did great, let’s move on.
DeAntre didn’t always understand what the fuss over him was about, often just replying with a humble “thank you.” As he grew older, however, it soon became a driving force.
“Football became my love for a long time,” DeAntre said. “Instead of playing for myself, I started playing for the fans because it was fun to give them something to watch. It was cool to do something crazy, and everybody to be excited for me.”
When DeAntre was about to enter high school, the family faced a dilemma. He was slated to follow Quincy’s footsteps at North High School in Riverside. However, the family was dissatisfied with how the school assisted Quincy and his teammates in acquiring college scholarships.
So instead, they opted Norco High School, located about 20 miles away. It was a safer area, and the people had made a great impression on the family when the boys’ youth games took them there.
DeAntre’s freshman season at Norco never fully got on track. He suffered a hamstring injury in the first game and then returned to action too soon. Yet he still made enough of an impression to be pulled up at the end of the season to watch the varsity squad in action.
That first year, Ernettea drove DeAntre every day from Riverside to Norco, but health concerns eventually made that an increasingly difficult burden. To help alleviate the situation, and to ensure he could continue attending Norco, DeAntre moved in with a friend’s family near the end of his freshman year.
While having their son live elsewhere was difficult for Ernettea and Lamont, knowing he was able to receive a quality education and have a chance to go to college, made the sacrifice worthwhile.
And for DeAntre...
“I think he liked not being under Mommy and Daddy,” Ernettea said.
Heading into his sophomore year, DeAntre made the varsity team and was poised to make his mark.
Moving Out to Move On
Alan Krueger saw the raw talent, but there remained some legitimate questions about the kid. Could he get his head on straight? Will he mature enough to be a star?
But man, that speed!
“He was the only kid I’ve ever had who had the speed to bounce,” said Krueger, Norco’s offensive coordinator. “Everyone else cuts back, but he had the speed to accelerate around the edge.”
Lewis made an immediate contribution in the season opener against Crenshaw by scoring three touchdowns.
“The game just slowed down instantly for me the first game,” Lewis said. “The game has always slowed down for me at the perfect time. As soon as we snapped the ball, everyone else was a lot slower than I was.”
He finished his sophomore season with 493 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. It was a promising foundation to build upon, but the following spring, it nearly fell apart for two reasons.
Following the season, Lewis nearly gave up football after his older brother Quincy failed to get a scholarship. Being able to play while Quincy couldn't did not sit right with DeAntre.
“I lost the love for the game,” Lewis said. “Every year after that was a struggle. It wasn’t fun anymore. Competing stats with my brother was something I always did.”
After talking with parents, Lewis opted to stick with football. It then became a question of whether his career would continue at Norco.
The living situation at his friend’s house wasn’t working out, and it looked more likely that Lewis would have to move home and attend North High. He told his friend Kaylee about the ordeal. She in turn, told her father—Alan Krueger.
The Kruegers offered to take Lewis in, but just for two weeks.
“That lasted about nine years,” Krueger said.
The family had often taken people in that needed a place to stay during difficult times, but this time, things got off to a rocky start.
“It wasn’t love at first sight,” Krueger admitted. “He was a sophomore who was kind of irritating.”
During that first week, Krueger told Lewis that he was leaving the house at 4:45 a.m. for weight training. He left on time, but five minutes later, Krueger got a call.
Where are you? I need a ride!
Krueger told Lewis he better start running. Lewis did, and as it was a downhill trip, it wasn’t so bad. But after practice that afternoon, Lewis said he’d walk back, even though it was uphill.
Knowing Lewis like he did, Krueger knew what was next. He called his wife Tami telling her not to come pick Lewis up.
That soon became a recurring theme: Lewis trying to “hustle” Tami.
“They think I got away with a lot of things,” Lewis said.
Another week, there was an important combine where 40-yard dash times would be taken. Lewis didn’t want to work out that week in fear of impacting his time, which Krueger thought was nonsense. One day, Krueger got home and was confronted by Tami.
D’s hurt really bad, and you’re not listening to him.
Shockingly, Lewis was, in fact, not hurt. He would go on to run a 4.3 in that timed 40.
To this day, Krueger insists that if you ask his daughters who Tami’s favorite child is, the answer would be “DeAntre.”
Breakout
They still disagree over who won.
“I know, and he knows (I won).”
“He was close, but he never beat me.”
Back when they were 10, DeAntre Lewis and Carl Bradford were teammates on a youth team. They never really hit it off, and like most boys, they had a competitive relationship, illustrated by the still-disputed footrace. After that season, they went their separate ways.
But when they reconnected at Norco years later, they became teammates, best friends, and soon enough, roommates.
Like Lewis, Bradford had found himself in a need of a place to live, and the Kruergers welcomed him in. The boys quickly became part of the family. As was to be expected in a house with teenage boys, there were some arguments, one of which ended with Krueger telling Lewis to get off the team. But like all loving families, things were soon patched up.
“He always treated me as a son,” Lewis said. “That’s what I respect the most. Feeling like a son, not just him being my coach.”
Lewis had initially just hoped for a place to stay, but wound up with so much more. He was loved, and the life he lived was one he pledged to one day provide for his own kids.
How close did DeAntre and Carl get with the Kruegers? On the bio page for Alan’s daughter Kassie, who went on to play basketball at Cal Lutheran, her listed siblings are “Kaylee, Carl, and DeAntre.”
Helping the integration was a policy that the player-coach dynamic was kept out of the house. In the Krueger home, Lewis and Bradford were sons, not running backs.
“We never brought it home,” said Krueger. “Football stays on the field.”
But what Krueger saw on the field during Lewis’ junior and senior seasons turned out to be pretty special.
Under head coach Todd Gerhart, Norco had become a top tier program, and under Krueger, their offense featured a powerful rushing attack. At the center of the offense was the single back, and the standard of that position had risen considerably based on the recent success of Toby Gerhart, an eventual Heisman Trophy runner-up. Lewis had started out as a wingback, and Krueger had some doubts on if Lewis had what it took to move into the single back role.
“We didn’t know if he had the attitude of what we look for in our single back,” Krueger said. “Our single back carries a heavy load, and he’s got to be a pretty special guy.”
Lewis had shown his exceptional speed and was given the chance, even as he felt the weight of carrying on Gerhart’s legacy.
“It became a lot of eyes on you, but I kind of made it my own where people respected me in a different way,” Lewis said.
Lewis rewarded Krueger’s faith by exploding for 1,836 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior in 2008.
“We played a lot of teams with speed,” Krueger said. “But they didn’t catch him.”
Krueger knew he had a star, but he wanted to also develop Lewis as a leader. He had seen talented players fail to reach their potential and didn’t want Lewis to fall into that trap. That process involved some difficult conversations.
You have this huge persona and zero presence. Everything is, ‘Look at me. Look at me.’
There was no easing off because they shared a home. If anything, that made Krueger push Lewis harder. Over time, his efforts showed progress.
“They grow up, they get comfortable in their own skin, and then they have this huge presence where they walk into a stadium and everyone knows who they are,“ Krueger said. “There’s no need for show. The body of work speaks for itself. Watching him become that was a lot of fun.”
Lewis was one piece of an excellent—and unselfish—three-back system along with Bradford and Kelsey Young. The trio set their sights on breaking records heading into 2009, and they came close. Lewis rushed for 2,383 yards and 31 touchdowns, Young tallied 1,767 and 11 scores, and Bradford added 884 yards and 14 touchdowns.
But in a backfield full of stars who would all play major college football, Lewis stood out.
“Whether he knew it or not, he was always the star in our offense,” said Bradford. “I don’t think he realized how good he was.”
He may not have had an idea of how good he was, but college recruiters certainly knew about him.
Lewis had never given much thought to going to college. In the neighborhood he grew up in, it simply wasn’t something people did.
“Thinking about college isn’t something that was hitting me the right way because I didn’t believe it,” Lewis said.
It was during Lewis’ sophomore year that Krueger first felt that Lewis had the ability to play at the next level, if he could mature enough. Lewis received an offer from TCU during that season, but kept his focus on the field. Lewis and Bradford preferred to stick to a piece of advice Krueger gave them.
If we play our best, the colleges will come.
For Ernettea, seeing her son suddenly get so much attention from programs around the country took some adjustment.
“Watching the anticipation in his face like, ‘Nobody’s calling me’ to then getting these letters, it was exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time,” she said.
Over his years at Norco, Krueger had gotten to know Dennis Erickson quite well. Erickson had recruited several Norco players while the head coach at Oregon State, and since taking over at Arizona State in 2007, he’d taken a few more. That relationship helped put DeAntre Lewis firmly on the Sun Devils’ radar.
“I knew that Alan knew what the kids were about more than anybody,” Erickson said. “I was so close to him that when he said the guy could play, he could play.”
Garth Gerhart, a former Norco lineman who had gone to ASU, told Lewis that Erickson liked him, so Lewis took an unofficial visit to ASU’s home game on Halloween in 2009. Two days later, he received a scholarship offer. He initially wanted to verbally commit, but instead, took his time and weighed his options alongside Bradford, whose own recruiting was increasing.
Oregon was showing strong interest but wanted Lewis to play defensive back. They later reversed course and said he could play running back, but by that time, Lewis was skeptical. Bradford was seriously considering Tennessee. Then, Erickson and ASU made an offer to Bradford.
Lewis and Bradford had been impressed with the straightforward approach ASU had taken. Erickson earned extra points when had compared Lewis to Reggie Bush, who happened to be Lewis’ favorite player (and the reason he wore No. 5). ASU was away from home, but close enough for the family to make the drive for games.
It was a good fit, and the two Norco stars were Tempe bound.
“Oh yes, we’re going together!” Bradford remembered.
Gamebreaker
He was pretty quiet, instead letting his actions speak for him.
“His work ethic was unbelievable,” Erickson said. “He went to work everyday. He knew what he wanted to accomplish and he had that attitude.”
DeAntre Lewis may have been shy when he first got to Tempe, but his new teammates could see his potential. During fall camp, starting quarterback Steven Threet saw an “internal confidence” in the freshman.
In practices, Lewis was pushed further by competing against linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who had been a high school rival at Corona Centennial. It helped acclimate him, even though he felt that the jump up to college football was less pronounced than the one he experienced going from Norco’s freshman team to varsity.
Lewis was to be part of another three-headed backfield attack, this time consisting of sophomore Cameron Marshall and fellow true freshman Kyle Middlebrooks. Offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone wanted to feed his backs the ball in space, something that suited the explosive Lewis well.
“He was the kind of guy we needed for what we were doing offensively at the time,” Erickson said.
It didn’t take long for Lewis to show what he could do.
He received a few touches in the first quarter in the 2010 season opener against Portland State. Midway through the second quarter, he broke through. Threet hit Lewis in the flats, and the freshman turned on the jets for a 28-yard touchdown.
“There is no way anybody on this field right now is going to catch me,” Lewis said of the play. “It was a nice sprint to the endzone. I remember the crowd roaring, and that was the best feeling ever. This is why I play the game.”
Like the Portland State defense, Lewis’ mom nearly missed the play.
“My heart’s racing, and I think my eyes were practically closed,” Ernettea Lewis said. “Don’t tackle my baby, and if you tackle him, get off! I waited to hear my husband’s reaction before I opened my eyes.”
That in itself made the game a successful debut. But Lewis was far from done. Early in the third quarter, he hauled in another swing pass, ran up along the left sideline before cutting back inside and outrunning the defense for a 62-yard score. He would add a rushing touchdown later, finishing his college debut with 100 yards receiving, 24 rushing, and three touchdowns.
“The game never felt fast to me in college,” Lewis said. “It was always slow.”
He had a quiet game the next week against NAU, gaining nine yards, but then the Sun Devils traveled to Madison to face No. 11 Wisconsin and a stout defense led by J.J. Watt. Lewis responded by rushing for 122 yards on just nine carries. The next week against No. 5 Oregon, he ran for 127 yards and one touchdown and added 65 more receiving. And the following week, he ran for 104 yards and a score against Oregon State.
“How he adjusted when we got to that competition was something that really jumped out at me,” Erickson said. “Once he got out in the open, he was pretty dangerous. It’s hard for a freshman to come in and play and have the impact that he did.”
Watching her son in action against some of the sport’s top teams filled Ernettea Lewis with excitement—and apprehension.
“It was surreal,” she said. “When I look at these guys on TV playing football, it’s like my son is my baby and these are men.”
But Ernettea and Lamont’s son had proven he could play with the big boys. In that three game span against top competition, he gained 430 yards on 46 touches. He was the first Sun Devil in 17 years to have both 100-yard rushing and receiving games in the same season.
“You're going against tough competition every single week,” Threet said. “It’s definitely a different vibe for a guy coming from high school, and he did a really good job of adjusting to that.”
But to Lewis, something else stood out more than the three consecutive 100-yard marks on the stat sheet. Three consecutive losses.
“I didn’t like the Ls that we took with those,” Lewis said. “At the end of the day, a W shows more than what my own stats could do.”
Injuries impacted him throughout the remainder of the year, but he did post another 100-yard receiving game against UCLA. For the season, he rushed for 539 yards (averaging a team-best 5.9 yards per carry), caught 23 passes for 370 yards, and scored six touchdowns.
DeAntre Lewis had put the rest of the Pac-10 on notice.
“He wasn’t scared of anything,” Erickson said. “It was just the start of his career, and the potential that he had down the road. He did it all.”
Looking to 2011, the expectations were immense.
Lewis and Marshall had eyes on each rushing for 1,000 yards. They changed their jersey numbers to be 5 and 6.
With a number of key returning players, new uniforms, and the expansion of the conference into the Pac-12, the hype surrounding Lewis and the 2011 Sun Devils was immense.
In That Moment
Hey, I’m not going to make it tonight. Just been shot. Going to the hospital soon.
As DeAntre Lewis sent the most unusual text of his life, he was calm. At peace. He was so relaxed he fell asleep in the ambulance.
Earlier in the day on Feb. 12, 2011, Lewis had stopped by a family barbeque in Riverside before planning on visiting his girlfriend. As the party wrapped up, DeAntre and Ernettea were outside talking, with DeAntre’s sister and her child joining them.
A car turned a corner onto their street. DeAntre turned around and saw a gun pointing out of the window.
“In that moment, I felt like it was either me or my mom,” he said.
One shot was fired.
Initially, DeAntre wasn’t sure what happened. Then his leg went numb, and he fell to the ground.
One of the neighbors ran outside, “You hit? You hit?”
As Ernettea got up and turned, she saw her son on the ground. He wasn’t panicked. There were no tears in his eyes nor blood on his shirt. But when they looked at his leg, they found the puddle of blood.
Through her tears, Ernettea looked down at her son.
“I would have took that bullet.”
“Mom, I'm glad it was me.”
The wait on the ambulance felt like an eternity. Once he was loaded up and on the way to the hospital, he sent the text to his girlfriend letting her know what happened. He felt the same sense of calm that he felt on the football field that helped slow the game down. At no time did he feel anything was seriously wrong.
Once the ambulance reached the hospital, he was prepped for surgery. That’s when reality hit.
“Mom, I’m scared.”
* * *
Earlier that day, a fight had broken out at a Black history parade. In the aftermath, a group of people went searching for a young man wearing clothes similar to those DeAntre had on.
Wrong place at the wrong time.
Some family friends knew the street names of those they believed to be behind the shooting and gave those to police.
The shooter was never caught.
“Where I grew up, that’s the stuff that goes on,” DeAntre said.
* * *
Carl Bradford was in his dorm in Tempe when he got the call. Details in those moment were scarce. He fell to his knees and wept.
“I thought he was dead,” Bradford said. “I thought my best friend just died.”
Threet soon learned what happened, but like Bradford, was in the dark.
“I didn’t know what they meant by ‘getting shot,’” Threet said. “I didn’t know where he got shot, what was going on.”
For Bradford, the day moved along in slow motion for hours until he finally learned Lewis had survived. Then the focused shifted.
“Is he going to play football again? Is he going to be back to being DeAntre?”
A Long Road & A Coach’s Promise
When he woke up, DeAntre Lewis could not feel his leg, but the night after surgery, he was already up out of bed.
“He did not want to sit in that bed,” Ernettea said. “He was a fighter.”
The doctors informed him that the bullet had burned muscle in his leg and that he had suffered nerve damage. They also said that he most likely would not be able to sprint again. That shook him for a while, but Lamont and Alan Krueger helped renew his confidence.
Friends and family flocked to visit. Dennis Erickson talked to him on the phone as soon as Lewis was able. Lewis’ position coach at ASU, Bryce Erickson—Dennis’ son—made the trip out to California.
With his football future very much in doubt, Dennis Erickson made the Lewis family a promise. Even if Lewis never played another down, and even if Erickson had to pay out of his own pocket, he guaranteed that Lewis’ education would be fully covered.
“Anybody that played for me was part of my family,” Erickson said. “I told him he needs to worry about himself, his health, and his family before he ever worries about ever coming back and playing again, because he was going to be taken care of.”
”It’s something that I’ll never forget in my life,” said Lewis of the gesture. “I’m forever grateful for that.”
Lewis was hospitalized for several days before being discharged and returning to Tempe on an eventful 7-hour drive with Bryce Erickson.
“I’m never driving with Bryce Erickson again!”
Upon his return to Arizona, Lewis stayed off the phone and social media for a while, focusing on talking to his girlfriend.
“I might have been shot, but she’s an angry one!” he said.
His teammates tried to give him all the support they could. They aimed to treat him the same, to let him be himself and come back on his terms.
However, a few weeks after the shooting, DeAntre Lewis decided to step away from the game. While on his way to church, he posted the decision on Facebook.
“I felt that I had accomplished a lot in this sport, and I didn’t need to prove it to anybody,” he said. “I felt like I was OK with walking away from the game, just recovering, and being normal.”
The post caught Ernettea by surprise.
“When I saw that, it hurt me because I knew that he had more in him,” she said. “I didn’t know if he was feeling sorry for himself at the time or didn’t believe that he could really do it. He had talent that God gave him and no man could take away.”
Those closest to Lewis discussed his decision and his future with him.
“We didn’t even really talk about coming back to football,” Erickson said. "If he was going to be healthy enough and he wanted to, he could come back and play. That was the least of our concerns. I didn’t care if he played another down. I just wanted him to be healthy and get his education.”
Ultimately, Lewis decided to return to football.
“I probably reconsidered for the wrong reasons,” said Lewis. “I lost some friends that I know that didn’t check on me or knew if I would still be playing. When I came back to the game, I felt like I had to prove myself to other people. I felt pressure to put myself back out there.”
After his stitches were removed, the arduous rehabilitation process was set to begin. At no point did he think he would be able to play in the 2011 season, as it took months for him to walk well again. Over time, he was able to jog, but couldn’t sprint. Going forward was doable, but he couldn’t cut with his leg so weak.
Doubt crept in.
“There were times that he had nothing,” Bradford remembered. “He was blank. No love, no passion for the game. Didn’t care for it.”
“His number one thing was always his speed, now he’s going to have to play without it," Krueger said. "I don’t think he’ll ever know how much it really affected him."
Threet knew what Lewis was going through. He had to medically retire following the 2010 season due to concussion issues, though he had stayed with the team as a graduate assistant in 2011. He remembers the players trying to reinforce with Lewis that he was still part of the team.
“You don’t know what way it’s going to go, you don’t know how rehab is going to go,” Threet said. “Any time you see one of your brothers suffering and struggling like that, you try and think of ways to be supportive and be there.”
Where he was once always smiling, everything now seemed serious. Lewis became withdrawn, disengaged, and short-tempered. He noticed people who he thought were his friends when he was a player stop talking to him. In turn, he stopped trusting people.
Bradford remembers thinking his best friend’s demeanor sent a clear message:
I don’t want to do this anymore. Everything was taken from me.
Lewis’ parents did everything they could to keep his spirits up. They reinforced the importance of faith.
God gave you this talent. There’s gotta be a reason. This is a story for you to tell. We just don’t know what it is yet.
When he was around, the Lewis family never brought up football. They sensed he was hoping to not be known as a football player, but instead “he just wanted to be DeAntre.”
“I know emotionally, it really affected him,” Erickson said. “We had people who talked to him, and I spent a lot of time talking to him. We just tried to make him feel at home. A situation like that, it’s hard on him, it’s hard on his family, and sometimes those emotional scars last a lot longer than those physical scars.”
That fall, the much-hyped 2011 season got off to a great start. The Sun Devils jumped out to a 5-1 record and rose to No. 18 in the polls. But Lewis wanted no part of it. He couldn’t bring himself to make the road trips, and even watching the games was difficult. He felt like he was letting the team down by being out of the lineup.
Things got much worse when the team struggled over the second half of the season. As Lewis watched the team lose game after game, his anguish and the burden he felt increased dramatically.
“I knew that I could have made a difference in those games,” Lewis said. “It definitely would have been a different season. A lot of plans got messed up when I didn’t play for the season.”
“He wanted to be the best, he wanted to be the best for his team, his coaches,” Bradford said. “He carried all of that, everybody’s stuff on him. If it didn’t go right, he took it to heart.”
It came to a head when Erickson was fired after the regular season. Lewis felt personally responsible. He believed that if he hadn’t gone home that fateful February weekend, none of this would have happened. The injury, the disappointing season, the firing, it was all his fault, so he personally apologized to Erickson.
“That was the type of person he was,” Erickson said. “My message to him when it was all over was that he had nothing to do with what happened. It wasn’t his fault.”
It was a year from hell, and DeAntre Lewis’s physical and emotional recovery would have to continue without the coach he came to play for in Tempe.
Descent
Gradually, signs of the old DeAntre Lewis remerged.
His closest friends made a conscious effort to act normal around him with the hope Lewis would follow suit.
“You want to give him time and space and be sympathetic towards him, but you can’t just do that,” Bradford said.
They saw him laughing more. His smile returned. He became more engaged. Finally, the trend line was pointing up.
In December of 2011, Arizona State hired Pittsburgh head coach Todd Graham. The reports that Graham told his Panther players of his departure via text message didn’t sit well with Lewis, and the first team meeting “threw me the wrong way.”
Heading into the 2012 season, Lewis knew that he wasn’t healthy. By his estimate, he was somewhere around 60% of what he was before the shooting, so he didn’t mind when the team signed running backs D.J. Foster and Marion Grice.
With those additions to the backfield, the new coaching staff asked Lewis his thoughts on moving to defense. Knowing where he was in his recovery, and just simply wanting to play, he agreed. This also meant that Lewis and Bradford were teaming up on the same side of the ball, with Bradford at “Devilbacker” and Lewis at safety.
During one practice, the defense ran a package that had Lewis blitz off the edge. Seeing this, the offense ran the ball the other way. Not being familiar with the situation, Bradford remembered Lewis boasting “They’re scared of me!”
Bradford replied, “But the gameplan is to run away from the down safety!”
Lewis stuck with safety for most of the season, making four tackles, but it was clear he was a running back at heart.
“He made the most of it, but he was bummed,” Bradford said.
Near the end of the season, Lewis talked to defensive backs coach Chris Ball about going back to offense. He made the switch back and gained 27 yards on seven carries in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl to end the year.
As the page turned to the 2013 season, Lewis now felt he was around 80% of where he once was, but he grew increasingly frustrated by his lack of playing time behind Grice and Foster.
“It was a constant battle of, ‘Why am I not playing? What am I not doing?,” Lewis said. "I’m killing Graham’s defense in practice.”
Bradford saw Lewis get into arguments with Graham and offensive coordinator Mike Norvell with regularity.
“D being a competitor, he wanted that bounceback season,” Bradford. “He wanted to show that he could still do it, and he truly didn’t feel he had the opportunity to show it.”
Bradford had established himself as a star on the Sun Devil defense, so he talked to Graham on his friend’s behalf. He told Graham he believed that Lewis wanted to prove to himself—more than even his teammates or coaches—that he still had what it took.
The lack of playing time became a thorn in Lewis’ side. It was yet another burden he carried.
“He had flashes in practice that were like, ‘Oh wow. Ok, D!’” Bradford remembered. “But he would always be in his head in it. It would always be in his head, 'Give me a chance.’”
Lewis mostly saw action in mop-up duty. In a 62-41 win over USC, he rushed for a season-high 64 yards and scored his first touchdown since the shooting. He logged his most work—nine, seven, and 13 carries—during blowout wins over Colorado, Washington, and Washington State. He didn’t top three carries again until the 24-point loss to Stanford in the Pac-12 championship game.
After the season, Lewis and his family contemplated his future and whether that meant remaining a Sun Devil.
“I wanted him to leave,” Ernettea said. “I would have rather him left and be cherished by somebody versus him being discarded to the side.”
Lewis toyed with the idea of transferring or declaring for the NFL Draft. But in the end, he opted to stay.
“At the lowest point of my life, (ASU) kept my scholarship, and I was never going to go back on that,” Lewis said. “I’m all about loyalty, and when they didn’t take that away, I felt like I could never leave them.”
After the season, Bradford declared for the draft and was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round. Lewis returned, hoping to end his career on a high note. He felt healthier than he had at any time since the shooting, and he says that Norvell promised him an expanded role.
Yet, he was again buried on the depth chart. Foster had emerged as the lead back, and true freshmen Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage had earned prominent roles.
Lewis logged 28 carries over the first six games, and just 13 over the final seven. His relationship with Norvell deteriorated and Lewis felt he was toyed with by his offensive coordinator.
“I wasn’t going to let him disrespect me anymore,” Lewis said. “It became this whole back-and-forth thing of being lied to.”
Norvell declined comment for this story.
As the team prepared for the Sun Bowl to close the year, Lewis looked at the personnel chart for the game and saw that he wasn’t listed anywhere, not even on special teams. Another confrontation with Norvell followed, and Lewis says he was then told he didn’t have to practice.
Soon after, reports emerged in the media that Lewis had left the team.
“I never quit the team,” Lewis emphasized. “After (those reports), I was like, ‘To hell with it.’ I never wanted to go back because being with them another week or two weeks, I probably would’ve lost my cool, and I didn’t want to do that.”
Ernettea had seen the toll the battles with the staff and resulting frustrations had taken on her son over the last three seasons.
“I was just glad it was over,” she said. “(The staff) really left a bad taste in my mouth.”
It was a sad end to a career that began with so much promise.
“It broke all of our hearts,” Bradford said. “You have this kid who has all the tangibles and does it right, and then that happens. There’s no telling what his future held.”
Lewis continued to work towards his degree, and he graduated in that following spring semester. He also trained for ASU’s Pro Day that March, but was told he had to speak with Graham first. The talk did not go well, nor did the Pro Day workout.
“I was kind of done with the game," he said. "I shut myself off from football.”
The Lost Year
Carl Bradford was in his second season with the Packers, working hard to chase his dream. While in Green Bay, he still talked frequently with his best friend. At least over the phone, Lewis seemed pretty normal.
However, what he heard from others close to Lewis was troubling.
“It’s a best-time-of-your-life type of thing, but then you have your best friend who would have been here with me, but now he’s down and out,” said Bradford. “His last three years didn’t go as planned, and you kind of feel pity for him.”
Bradford tried to buoy Lewis' spirits by talking about positive experiences with him as often as he could. When he had a chance to see him in person, Bradford stayed upbeat, because he knew what happened as soon as they went their separate ways.
Lewis would again be consumed with what ifs.
“When he’s down, he goes to that spot,” Bradford said.
After leaving ASU, Lewis returned to California to live with the Kruegers. He’d spend days on end in his room alone. Ernettea Lewis got several calls from a worried Tami Krueger.
I don’t know what’s wrong with him. He’s quiet and just sitting here.
She tried to keep her son’s spirits up, saying that “no one can take away what God has for you.”
The situation had even impacted Ernettea’s state of mind. The circumstances surrounding the end of DeAntre’s career had led to an animosity that was eating at her. It took a while, but she let it go, and urged her son to do the same.
Others did what they could to try and help. Alan Krueger offered Lewis a job at his company. The freshman coach at Norco asked Lewis if he wanted to come out and coach, but Lewis said said he wasn’t ready.
Being around the game was just too painful. He had defined himself through football, and now that was gone. What was left?
“Football was part of my life since I was six years old,” Lewis said. "All of my emotions, all of my feelings, everything came crashing on in.”
Weeks became months. His search for identity continued. And like most deep wounds, healing only came with time.
That time finally came, allowing him a chance to move forward with his next chapter.
“It was more about me becoming at peace with not playing, and that I was OK with it at the end of the day,” Lewis said.
He’s Back, Man
Back in college, Lewis had met a girl named Raven through a friend. Although she “ignored” him for a few years, they eventually began talking more and more over social media and grew closer.
As he tried to get out of his year-long funk, Lewis considered moving to San Diego with a friend. However, he chose to come back to Arizona to be with Raven and got a job at an auto dealership in Tempe.
Lewis drew inspiration from the lessons he learned from his father Lamont and Alan Krueger. He could no longer afford to feel sorry for himself. It was time to grow up and take on the responsibilities of life.
“I couldn’t not do my part of being a man,” Lewis said. “There was no way I was going to move out here and be lazy. My mind just flipped when I decided to move out here and get a job.”
With his renewed purpose, things were finally getting back on track.
“He’s back, man,” said Carl Bradford.
That also included their friendly competitive rivalry.
A few months after Bradford announced he and his wife were having their first child, DeAntre and Raven announced they were having a daughter. After Carl named his son Zayne, DeAntre and Raven also named their daughter with a Z name: Zhavia.
“D, why are you copying me?” teased Bradford.
With both now expecting their second children, Bradford sent his friend a message.
I’m going to wait until you name your daughter before I name my son!
Lewis continues to find personal and professional success. In addition to his second daughter being on the way, he recently received a significant promotion at the dealership.
“I’m living a good life,” he said.
A life that, finally, has healed enough to let football back in.
The messy divorce from the sport hurt him deeply. But with the love coming back, Ernettea has pushed him to get into coaching.
“He’s got the eye to see things,” Ernettea said. “The kids gravitate towards him. He’s got that rapport with kids. I think he’s missing his calling, I really do.”
Bradford believes that Lewis’ life experiences, as well as his football acumen, would serve him, and his potential players, well.
“He knew how he was as a kid, so he’d know how to deal with those type of players,” Bradford said. “Coaches like Erickson and Graham, coaches who go out of their way, I think D would do that because of his past and what he’s been through.”
Perhaps there’s no greater endorsement of his coaching prospects than from a man with a pair of national championships on this resume.
“With the experiences he’s had, he’d be a great role model for players,” Erickson said. "He’s got a great football IQ. I believe he’d be an outstanding coach.”
* * *
If the divorce from football has been reconciled, DeAntre Lewis’ relationship with Arizona State would fall under the it’s complicated heading.
The way his time as a Sun Devil ended hurt him deeply. For the remaining years of Graham’s tenure, he felt like he wasn’t around the program. While he hasn’t yet attended an ASU game, he never misses tuning in to watch, often critiquing the action like a coach would.
It would be understandable if he felt angst towards his former program. But the reality is he feels the exact opposite.
“I still love the school,” he said. “They kept my scholarship, and I feel like I’m forever indebted to them. I’ll always love ASU. Hopefully one day I can be the running backs coach there. One day, I’ll want to coach there.”
Lewis has been impressed by the direction of the program under Herm Edwards. His pastor back in Riverside is the uncle of ASU's star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Lewis sees a parallel in how both Erickson and Edwards place great importance in developing the student-athlete as young men, as well as players.
It’s been six years, but DeAntre Lewis is finally ready to return to the program he loved.
* * *
He still thinks about what could have been.
A 2011 season that ends in success. How Dennis Erickson isn’t fired. A record-setting college career. Playing ball on Sundays. He tells Raven about the times when he couldn’t go anywhere on campus without getting noticed. She’s a little skeptical.
All these years later, those thoughts are still present.
But they don’t last long. That’s another timeline for another life. The difficult path DeAntre Lewis has walked was the one he felt he was meant to travel.
“I always come back to reality, because my daughter, my girl, and my future daughter is the most important thing in my life,” Lewis said. “I wouldn't change that for the world.”
The bullet forever altered him as a football player, but the long battle back made him the man he needed to become.
“As much as it hurt him, I think it helped him,” Bradford said. “That’s what tragedies do. You either learn from it and it helps you, or you just stay down and out your whole life.”
“It made him a better person,” Krueger said. “To go through that adversity, to fight your way through it and overcome it, it should give an unbelievable amount of confidence in his life that he can accomplish anything.”
For most of his life, DeAntre Lewis defined himself through what he could do on a football field. He reveled in the cheers from the stands. When those fell silent, he struggled. He withdrew. But through the love and support of those closest to him, he found a new purpose.
“I know that there are reasons that he went through what he went through to make stronger, but I love the man that he has become,” Ernettea said.
“The bottom line with DeAntre, and with a lot of my players I’ve coached over the years is where are you now? What are you doing?” Erickson said. “For me, when they’re successful when they’re done playing, like he is, that’s the most important thing to me.”
It’s now been a decade since DeAntre Lewis’ dazzling freshman season. He hopes when Arizona State fans hear his name, they remember the big plays and promise rather than the injury or the unremarkable ending.
They should also know that he’s happy. He’s OK with being one of the biggest "what ifs" in program history. He’s at peace.
And he’s watching.
“I still haven’t seen someone as electrifying as me. I still haven’t seen it yet."