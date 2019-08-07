PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- I first heard it back in June from Arizona State offensive coordinator Rob Likens.
The second time was late during ASU’s practice on Sunday, this time from head coach Herm Edwards.
During an 11-on-11 session, the Sun Devil offense lined up in their “Sparky” formation. Behind center was true freshman Ethan Long.
“Watch out, here comes Captain America!” yelled Edwards.
Long took the snap and ran to his left for a sizable gain.
A week into fall camp, the do-it-all play of ASU’s “Captain America” has been one of the primary, and most unexpected, storylines.
Since arriving on campus in January, Long has endeared himself to his coaches and his teammates thanks to his Steve Rogers-like work ethic and leadership qualities.
"It's interesting,” Long said of the nickname. “It's an honor to be called that by such pristine coaches and guys that have knowledge of the game who see my work ethic and call me that. I think it shows how much they trust me.”
Although, his success in camp may have elicited a few Hail Hydras from the other side of the ball.
“It's also a love-hate relationship, because I'm sure the guys in white jerseys (the color ASU’s defensive players wear in practice) don't like it that much,” Long said with a laugh. “That's fine, it's just going to get me better.”
On June 4 of last year, Long—a three-star quarterback prospect from Oregon—became the first verbal commitment in ASU’s 2019 class. He would later be joined by fellow true freshmen quarterback signees Joey Yellen and Jayden Daniels as early enrollees. That trio entered February’s spring practices in a battle with redshirt junior Dillon Sterling-Cole for the vacant quarterback job.
During spring, Daniels and Sterling-Cole seemed to separate themselves from the rest, but the competition was far from over. Over the summer, Long’s work ethic took center stage.
“Coming into this competition, I was just going to keep my head down, and it still will be all four or five years that I'm here,” said Long. “I just came in wanting to work as hard as anyone on this team. Like Coach Likens says, 'If you want to be great, you have to be willing to put in the work, focus, and do it better than anyone else is doing it.'"
But as Long put in the work, he was also able to step back and view the situation objectively. He saw that while he was still in the quarterback competition, he was behind some others. He also felt that he had a valuable skillset that could help the team, but not if he was on the sidelines.
“I knew that there were three other quarterbacks trying to get on the field as well,” Long said. “I'm more of a realist. I'm not saying that I wasn't able to get on the field, because I'm always going to believe in myself. But If I wasn't able to (win the quarterback job), I wanted to get on the field in any way possible and help the team. If the coaches thought that I'd be better on the sidelines signaling in, I would have done that to my best ability. I think they saw something in me that I could do on the field. Wherever they want me, I'm going to do that.”
In high school, Long posted a 117.21 Nike Football Rating at a camp in Las Vegas. That score came from testing in a variety of areas, such as the 40-yard dash, shuttle drills, and vertical jumps. In short, the number showed that Long is an exceptional athlete. In fact, Utah thought enough of his talent that the Utes offered Long a scholarship to play linebacker.
“He's an athlete,” said Edwards. “I think the more you can recruit athletes, the better team you're going to become, and then you just find a spot for him. You just get good athletes, and generally, they can do a lot of things. He's a guy who has those traits."
With that athletic base to work from, Long and Likens came together to devise ways that the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder could be used on offense, even though he played—except for a handful of snaps at slot receiver as a sophomore—quarterback for the entirety of his high school career.
When ASU opened fall camp, their creativity was put on display.
In addition to reps at quarterback, Long has caught passes as a slot receiver. He's played fullback. He's covered kickoffs. He has been the personal protector on the punt team. Edwards has also talked about how he could fit on defense.
More often than not, his grey No. 7 jersey has been somewhere out on the field.
Learning all these positions has been a challenging task, but it’s one Long can do all day.
"It's all new,” said Long of his multiple roles. “I have a ton to learn. I'm going to take all I can get. The quarterback room is really fun because I get to listen to an offensive coordinator standpoint and a quarterback's standpoint and see what the receivers are doing. I'm retaining as much knowledge as possible. That's what I'm going to get out of this camp."
As is to be expected, there have been some growing pains. He’s learning new jobs on the fly, and his inexperience is evident.
And so is his potential.
Ethan Long (@ethan_long12) with a nifty one-handed catch today. Just another reason why teammates and coaches have been calling him "Captain America". @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/zcVjESkAlQ— Ethan Schmidt (@TheEthanSchmidt) August 8, 2019
Each practice, he builds upon the progress he's made, and he's enjoying the ride.
“Special teams is super fun,” said Long. “Slot is super fun. Fullback, sometimes Wildcat is super fun."
Calling the team’s Sparky package the “Wildcat” has been about his only major misstep so far.
* * *
It could be very easy for this path to have resulted in disappointment.
After all, Long came to Tempe to play quarterback, and a week into camp, he's seeing time at other positions. But there's no trace of disappointment to be found.
"Not at all,” Long said. “If I were to be the quarterback, I'd do that 100 percent. If they want me at something else, I'd do that 100 percent. I don't take offense to not being a quarterback."
A while back, that may not have been the case. But not now.
Driving home that point was a speech from ASU offensive analyst Kevin Mawae, who arrived to Tuesday's practice wearing the gold jacket he received during his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"When I was in high school, there were a lot of coaches that looked at me as, 'Oh, you want to be a linebacker. You want to be a safety,'" said Long. "That really hurt my feelings because I was really trying to develop into a quarterback. But now, just like Coach Mawae said in his speech, being a team guy is more important than anything you'll ever play in football. Make it about the other guys and not you."
That team-first attitude has not escaped the notice of his teammates, and it's helped earn Long a position not often claimed by a true freshman, especially this early in the season: Team leader.
"I'm just working hard in everything," he said. "I attribute that to my faith and the person God would want me to be. Just trying to lead guys in the right direction. Keeping my head down and working hard gains the respect of a lot of people."
Since Edwards was hired in late 2017, he's infused a simple three-word motto throughout the Sun Devil program: Words and Actions. It's been in his press conferences and team speeches, and plastered on signs and t-shirts.
Over the last eight months as a Sun Devil, Long has embodied that phrase. In fact, he's been carrying those All-American ideals a lot longer than that.
"Since I was a little kid, my dad always said, 'Walk the walk, don't talk the talk,'" Long said. "When Coach Herm says that, and it's on the back of shirts, it fit right into what my family principles have been. I thank both of my parents for that. Integrity, doing the right thing, working hard."
Quarterback. Receiver. Fullback. Gunner. Protector.
Or as Long's head coach boils it down...
“He's a football player," said Edwards. "He says, 'Coach I just want to play,' and I said 'I know. You're going to play a lot.' He'll help us, and we're not going to put him in a situation where he can't be successful. We're trying to find what that is right now, and he's all for it. He's a team guy, 100 percent."
As camp continues and he grows more comfortable, Long's eventual role for this season should solidify. Should Long prove he is worthy, it could mean ASU’s opponents will face their endgame in 2019.
But for now, his goal is simple.
"Help the team in any way possible."
Whatever it takes.
