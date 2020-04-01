LAKEWOOD, CA (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s changed the world, but it won’t change his approach. As most everything else has shut down, he’s hard at work in his parents’ garage, locked in and chasing his dream.

You’d expect nothing less from Kobe Williams. Overcoming obstacles has been the ongoing theme of his football career.

From an overlooked recruit forced into the junior college route, Williams worked to become a three-year starter and team captain at Arizona State. His success in Tempe put him on the cusp of achieving his goal of playing in the NFL.

But the same questions about his size that had followed him his entire career would only intensify in the lead up to the NFL Draft. Williams needed a strong showing during the months heading into the draft, especially after not receiving an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine, to enhance his chances of being selected.

Williams felt he was ready for the challenge ahead. He embraced the grind, but as he worked on drills just days before ASU’s Pro Day event, he got the news.

ASU’s Pro Day: Postponed until further notice.

Not longer after that...

NFL scouts recalled from the field.

Then...

No team visits.

The sports world—and everything else—ground to a halt.

Just like that, Williams’ chances to prove himself in front of NFL scouts disappeared. It was a potentially devastating blow for all prospects in his position, but Williams had been in situations like this before. He'd been on the wrong end of more than a few significant developments in his career. He knew there was only one thing to do.

“You just gotta keep going.”

* * *

Kobe Williams put up a lot of numbers as a senior for Arizona State.

51 tackles. 10 passes defended. One fumble forced and another recovered.

While impressive, NFL personnel also saw two other figures.

5-10, 174: Williams’ height and weight.

Williams entered draft season under the radar. Despite his production at ASU, he was not among the 337 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, making this new climb that much steeper.

“I was disappointed. It hurt me for a little bit,” said Williams about the snub. “But I’ve been through all that. Just like coming to college, it was the same thing. I don’t really expect too much from other people, I just go out there and control what I can control.”

Williams did get a chance in mid-January to perform in front of NFL teams at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, a postseason showcase for draft-eligible players. In the game, he made two tackles and broke up a pass, but the primary exposure came during the practices.

“I was balling at practice,” Williams said. “I was playing nickel, and I was playing corner, one-on-ones and everything. In 11-on-11 and team sessions, I was showing that I could play anywhere. Nickel, corner, back-to-back. Never coming off the field. That helped me a lot.”

He was joined at the game by Marvin Lewis, then a special adviser to ASU head coach Herm Edwards and currently the Sun Devils’ co-defensive coordinator. Lewis helped Williams with grasping new schemes, and along with his on-field showing, Williams felt the week helped raise his profile.

“Seeing me play up close, I think I opened some eyes up there because after the first practice, I talked to many teams,” said Williams. “I got a lot of great feedback from the NFLPA game and interviews with them. They were saying they loved my film and noticing how hard I was practicing and my DB skills. That was big for me.”

Williams then returned to Tempe to prepare for ASU’s Pro Day on March 16. He felt confident in his football skills, so he wanted to put to rest any questions teams had about his size. He went to work with ASU strength coach Joe Connolly, aiming to add muscle to his frame and weight in at 182 pounds at Pro Day.

“That dude did an amazing job training me and getting me ready for Pro Day,” said Williams of Connolly. “I was putting on weight and putting on more muscle and getting stronger and stronger.”

He continued his work with Connolly and other Sun Devil draft hopefuls until word of Pro Day’s indefinite postponement came. As the world around him began to shut down, Williams returned home to his parents’ home in Lakewood, California to train.

Williams now starts his days with breakfast with his family before hitting the home gym in the garage with his dad. He runs on the treadmill, hits the bench press, and lifts free weights, with his father pushing him every step of the way.

“He’s got me competing,” Williams said. “He tells me to do 10 curls, then when I get to 10, he tells me, ‘Nah, five more. Five more.’”

Following the garage workouts, he’ll head to a local park and run defensive back drills with a friend. Later, he’ll watch film of old games with his parents, keeping up a long tradition in this football family. Then it’s time for bed so he can do it all again the next day.

Williams is doing the best he can with the hand that he’s been dealt, and so are his potential future employers.

While teams can’t go see prospects in-person, they are finding new ways to continue their evaluations. Teams have been in frequent contact with Williams, often discussing the film from his NFLPA Bowl performance. If they inquire, Williams will film workout sessions and send them to the teams. Both sides are doing what they can to close the gap in these uncharted waters.

“They tell me it’s a weird time right now, and they’re just getting information on me and watching film on me,” said Williams of his talks with NFL teams. “I’ve been taking advantage of the calls when I get them. I've got many calls from teams just checking up and stuff. We have great conversations with them and letting them talk to me to see how they feel me out. That’s been the process. Just taking calls, and hopefully that helps me out.”

Williams is also getting an assist from Edwards and others on staff leveraging the program's Pro Model.

“Any time I go up there, he always tells me he got me,” said Williams of Edwards. “We just got to work ourselves. Coach Herm is going to do his job, Coach Marv, all these guys are going to do what they can.”

Less than a month out from the start of the draft, Williams is hearing he could be in the mix for a selection in the fifth or sixth round. He hopes the strength of his film from his senior season and the NFLPA Bowl will resonate, but he's not too concerned with his draft position. He just wants to be one of the 255 players taken.

“When they call my name, just know I’ll be really excited," he said.

Perhaps under normal circumstances, had he been able to work out in person for scouts and take team visits, Williams would have been able to show NFL teams what ASU fans have watched for the last three years—a talented defensive back whose performance is greater than his size.

There's no denying the quality of his game film, but with so many unknown variables this year, it's anyone's guess how his draft fate will unfold. But there is one certainty. Williams will face it head on, unfazed and motivated to prove any doubters wrong.

“It’s just adversity,” Williams said of the situation. “I’m just a guy who loves the game of football, and when my chances comes, my chance comes."

Wherever his football future takes him next, Williams knows he will face more questions and more challenges. Some may see his size and dismiss his chances. Then he'll make a big play and start changing that perception.

It's just what Kobe Williams does.

"Nothing will break me.”

